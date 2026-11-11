Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse to Stage 34th Annual SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

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This holiday season, Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse will celebrate the 34th annual production of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, running November 27 through December 23, 2026. What began more than three decades ago has become one of the Playhouse's most cherished traditions and a beloved part of the Christmas season for families throughout Northern Utah.

For many patrons, attending Scrooge is an annual family tradition. Parents who first experienced the production as children now bring their own families, creating new memories while sharing a story that has remained a constant through generations.

More than a holiday musical, Scrooge holds a special place in the Playhouse's history and identity. Over the years, countless local performers, technicians, volunteers, and creative team members have helped bring the production to life, building a legacy that reflects the enduring spirit of community theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens' timeless classic and adapted for the stage by Beverly Olsen, Scrooge: A Christmas Carolfollows Ebenezer Scrooge's extraordinary journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Filled with memorable music, humor, and heartfelt moments, the production celebrates the transformative power of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

The 2026 production features two talented casts, with Kim Florence portraying Ebenezer Scrooge in the Holly Cast and Mark Daniels taking on the iconic role in the Ivy Cast.

As the Playhouse marks this remarkable milestone, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol continues to represent what makes live theatre so meaningful: the stories we share, the people they bring together, and the memories that last long after the curtain falls.

This Christmas, come home to a tradition 34 years in the making.

Performance and Ticket Information

Production: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, 34th Annual Production

Dates: November 27 through December 23, 2026

Location: Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 East 4700 South, Washington Terrace, Utah

Performance Times: 7:30 p.m. evenings, with select 2:00 p.m. matinees

Tickets: www.terraceplazaplayhouse.com

Box Office: (801) 393-0070

Advance ticket purchases are encouraged.

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