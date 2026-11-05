Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: Sutton Foster Celebrated 10 Years of the Eccles Theater
The concert took place on Wednesday, November 4.
The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, November 4 with a headlining concert from two-time Tony Award-winning Sutton Foster.
The evening began with a retrospective on the past 10 years of performances at the Eccles hosted by Kurt Bestor, after which Foster arrived to regale the audience with personal reflections, charm, and pristine crystal vocals, supported by her longtime musical director Michael Rafter.
Since 2002, Foster has originated a number of leading roles in major new musicals that are in a constant rotation in local theatres in Utah and throughout the world. These include THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, LITTLE WOMEN, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, SHREK THE MUSICAL, and more.
The most memorable song of the night was when she joined two local performers in a spot-on trio performance of “I Know It’s Today” from SHREK THE MUSICAL. She also invited an ensemble of musical theatre majors from the University of Utah to perform with her in “On My Way” from VIOLET and “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” and the title song from ANYTHING GOES, including a high energy tap performance (having starred in both musicals on Broadway to great acclaim).
Foster paid tribute to her recent storied stint in THE MUSIC MAN on Broadway by singing “Goodnight My Someone” and an encore singalong of “Till There Was You,” along with a coy reference to her costar and romantic partner Hugh Jackman in “Love Somebody.”
Other highlights included renditions of “Love Is All Around/Top Of The World” and “Never Alone.” The audience was wrapped up in her warmth, vulnerability, and undeniable talent from beginning to end.
At its grand opening, BroadwayWorld said the following of the Eccles Theater, which has proven to be true a decade later: “It is truly a jewel of downtown Salt Lake and will be something Utahns can be proud of for many years to come.”
To learn more about the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, please visit www.ecclestheater.com. Information about the Live! at the Eccles entertainment series (which will hopefully begin to include more Broadway performers like Foster) is available at www.live-at-the-eccles.com. In addition, you can read about the exciting current season of touring Broadway shows at www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com.
Photo Credit: Eccles Theater
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