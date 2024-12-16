Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; RENT at Lyric Rose Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 10%

Andrea St. Clair - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 8%

Devin LePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

Cassie March - A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 5%

Stella Weinberg - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

Sam Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 5%

Devin LePage - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Demjuan Julian - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 4%

Katherine Folsom - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Karissa Kiriu - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Bella Duran - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Modesto Performing Arts 3%

Cassie March - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Logan Bane - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 3%

Debbie Holtzclaw - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Kyle Jackson - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Linda Goodrich - WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Dana Urban Cole - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Lauren Roy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Addie Hersek & Katie Halstead - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Erik Catalan - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Pamela Lourentzos - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

Jesse Larrosa-Colombo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Staci Arriaga - DAMN YANKEES - Woodland Opera House 2%

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marci Wolfe - RENT - Lyric Rose Theater 10%

Eileen Beaver - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 9%

Ardith Gray - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 5%

Delaney Hubbard - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

Annette Mackay - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Christopher Cook - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Aerin Salls-Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Gail Russell - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Eileen Beaver - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Gail Russell - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Denise Miles - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Rebecca Redmond - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

Denise Miles - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 3%

Anthony Allen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Jean Henderson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Grace Davis - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 2%

Noelle Souza - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Denise Miles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Denise Miles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Karma Matthews - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

Johanna Pan - 42ND STREET - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Sarah Feuerbach - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Bella McLaughlin - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Jean Henderson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 37%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - davis musical theatre company 25%

THE MUSIC AND THE MIRROR - Sacramento Theatre Company 17%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 15%

A.A. PEREGRINE FINDS HIS VOICE - The Noble Gang of Dancers 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Brian Gagni - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 12%

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 11%

Andrea St. Clair - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 5%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

Cassie March - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 5%

Pam Downs - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 4%

Todd Aragon & Peggy Schechter - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Brayden Plumb - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 4%

Andrea St. Clair - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 4%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Marianne Savell - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 4%

Scott Adams - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

Kenny Brian Gagni - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Danielle Mercado - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Christopher Cook - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Andrea Faria - THE PROM - The Stage In Lincoln 3%

Ryan Foy - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

James Reed - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Ania Mieszkowksa - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Steve Isaacson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Steve Isaacson - INTO THE WOODS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Jan Isaacson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 2%

Jan Isaacson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Williams - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 9%

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 8%

Gil Sebastian - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 7%

Bob Cooner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 5%

Dennis Beasley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 5%

Connie Maukenhaupt - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Danielle Mercado - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Erin Horst - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Legacy Stage 4%

Christopher Cook - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Anthony D'Juan - FAIRVIEW - Capital Stage 3%

Anthony D'Juan - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

Bill Zarriello - RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Jenny Krack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

Heike Hambley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Chris Harada - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

Adam Bryx - WOYZECK - Kraken Theatre Company 3%

Jason Long - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 3%

Margaret Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Patti Keeling-Haines - NIGHT WATCH - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Norris - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Coty Soltus - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Gary Giurbino - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

T S Forsyth - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Sands Hall - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 2%

Shaylene Riffel - HORSE GIRLS - Resurrection Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 12%

THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 10%

GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 4%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

THE REVOLUTIONIST - Legacy Stage 3%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

THE LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS - Teatro Espejo 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 2%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaya Betts - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 12%

Issac Hinman - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 11%

Antonio Jimenez - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 7%

Mike Jimena - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 6%

Michelle Zimmer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 5%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

Charlie Morrison - WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 5%

Steve Isaacson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 5%

Cristo Montanez - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Brandon Morgan - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 4%

Mike Jimena - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Danette Vassar - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Cristo Montanez - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 3%

Tom Colburn & Nathan Standring - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Paul Zindel - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Tom Colburn & Nathan Standring - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Paul Zindel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Isaiah Leeper - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Jackie Lahr - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Paul Zindel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Stephen Jones - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Michael Pierce - GOD OF CARNAGE - Plaeer Community Theater 1%

Cristo Montanez - WOYZECK - Kraken Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 15%

Hannah Hurst, Nick Roten - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 9%

Cary Litchford - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 8%

Amy Dahlstrom & Jonathon Latta - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 5%

Dean Mora - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 4%

Jon Robinson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Richanne Roope - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Jacob Fennell - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Diane Standring - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Tracy Martin - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Kim Osteen-Petreshock - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

Jamie Johns - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Tracy Martin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

GRAHAM SOBELMAN - CABARET - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

David Williams - THE PROM - The Stage in Lincoln 3%

Tracy Martin, Tony Marvelli - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Kay Hight - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

David Williams - MURDER BALLAD - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Glenn Disney - RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento 3%

Hannah Hurst - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

John Wheeler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jacob Fennell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Jacob Fennell - SEUSSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Dean Mora - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Kay Hight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 1%



Best Musical

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 11%

THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 4%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Woodland Opera House 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 3%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Madison Grandlund - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 10%

Robert Rushin - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 7%

Abrielle Chapin - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 4%

Anela Rei Tan - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 3%

Cameron Johnson - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Sevryn Michael - ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 3%

Jared Albano - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Anthony DePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Chrissy Contino - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Dallas Tringali - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Carly Plageman Yorde - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

Téa Pusey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Deandre Fritz - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 2%

Karissa Kiriu - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Kayce Brewer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 1%

Alexander Quinonez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 1%

Adam Russ - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 1%

Angela Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 1%

J Sing - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 1%

Kayla Foley - THE LIGHTN THIEF - McLachlan Theatre Company 1%

Summer Smith - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Di Paolo - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 1%

Mark Androvich - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 1%

Andrew Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 1%

Jazmine Monterrosa - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 8%

Alexandria Wilson - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 6%

Ronin Bartlett - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 4%

Josh Davis - VISITING MR. GREEN - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Isaiah Leach - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Antonio Munoz - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Jared Albano - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Evie Barnett - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 3%

Bethany Hidden - MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 3%

Donna-Lisa Otto - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

Erik Dahl - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Jack Souza - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Ashiah Bird - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 3%

Aspen Rains - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Alexander Alaniz - BORN YESTERDAY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Jesse Larrosa Colombo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Merilee Thompson Imamoto - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Cassie Mosher - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Taryn Cagley - HELP ME - FreeFall Stage @ Chautauqua 2%

Bailey Burmester - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Stephen Kaufmann - VISITING MR. GREEN - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Sabrina Fiora Beach - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Shane Burrows - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Lori Russo - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Danny Beldi - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 15%

THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 8%

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 4%

THE MISER - American River College Theatre 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 3%

RADIUM GIRLS - The Ooley Theatre 3%

AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 3%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Legacy Stage 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Sankofa Theatre Company/Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

BORN YESTERDAY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 1%

HORSE GIRLS - Resurrection Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento 53%

DIE FLEDERMAUS - Opera Modesto 25%

TOSCA - Opera Modesto 22%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 11%

Alizee Carlson - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 9%

Mike Jimena - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Luke Crabbe - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Danielle Mercado - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Kathy Burleson - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Hannah Fain - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 3%

Fred Lamora - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 3%

Gary Giurbino - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Tom Burmester & Luke Crabbe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Josh Christensen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Kimmie McCann - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Ian Wallace - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 3%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 3%

Kathy Burleson - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 3%

Ian Wallace - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Danielle Mercado - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Dean Blount - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Shaylene Riffel - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Josh Christensen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Tim Graffham - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Luke Crabbe - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Martin Flynn - ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 2%

Christopher Fitzer - NOW CIRCA THEN - Capital Stage 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gil Sebastian and Erik Dahl - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 13%

Daniel Jones - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 12%

Christian Savage - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 9%

Christopher Busby - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 7%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 7%

James Gonzales - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 7%

Andres Raddavero - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 6%

Margaret Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 5%

Andy Poston - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 5%

Simone Peppel - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Eduardo Garza - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 4%

River Bolton - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 4%

James Gonzales - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Elise Hodge - RADIUM GIRLS - The Ooley Theatre 3%

Bill Zarriello - RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Jesse Raymond - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 2%

Elise Hodge - STRING OF PEARLS - The Ooley Theatre 2%

Andy Poston - GOD OF CARNAGE - Placer Community Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Judah Dwight Sanders - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 10%

Django Nachmanoff - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

Anela Rei Tan - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 4%

Judy Merrick - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 4%

Neely Hebert - HEATHERS - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Alec Hudson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Alex Annen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Tom Roy - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Alexander Quinonez - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Brayden Plumb - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Katherine Folsom - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Duckie Linares - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Isabella Gliatta - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 2%

Jared Gertner - WAITRESS - Music Circus 2%

Jake Romero - A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Jay Evans - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Emi Madsen - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Haley McDaniel - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Zane Begley - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Aspen Rains - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Brian McCann - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Rick Grantham - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 2%

Nick Hancock - PETER PAN - William Jessup University 2%

Layla Turner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Wendy Day - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - stage right productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Samantha Shaner - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW (KATE'S VERSION) - Legacy Stage 10%

Trish Adair - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 7%

Benjamin Avilés - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Modesto Performing Arts 5%

Jenny Plasse - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 5%

Addie Hersek - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Alec Hudson - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 4%

Josh Kirwin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Alec Hudson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Bethany Hidden - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 3%

Brooke Mullenix - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

Alicia Huff - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

Barrett Shepherd - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

Emily Jo Shepherd - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

Sheccid Donatt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Rachel Pearre - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Jake Brooks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Dalton Ell - BORN YESTERDAY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Coty Soltus - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Jarod Wiggins - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Julianna Romualdi - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Geoff Charles - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Gabriel Montoya - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Ryan Reece - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 2%

Hovsep Galoyan - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 2%

Lauren Hirsch - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Lyric Rose Theatre 14%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Davis Musical Theatre Company 12%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 12%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 9%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rocklin Community Theatre 7%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - McLaughlin Theatre Company 7%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 5%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - El Dorado Musical Theatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - El Dorado Musical Theatre 3%

ALICE BY HEART - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

A.A. PEREGRINE FINDS HIS VOICE - The Noble Gang of Dancers 2%

THE GINGERBREAD BOY - Placer Repertory Theater 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre 10%

Legacy Stage 9%

Lyric Rose Theatre 9%

Woodland Opera House 7%

American River College Theatre 6%

Rocklin Community Theatre 5%

Stockton Civic Theatre 5%

Davis Musical Theatre Company 5%

William Jessup University 4%

Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Modesto Performing Arts 3%

Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

Broadway Sacramento 2%

First star productions 2%

Placer Community Theater 2%

The Ooley Theatre 2%

The Stage in Lincoln 2%

Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Capital Stage 2%

Resurrection Theatre 1%

Stage Right Productions 1%

The Stage at Burke Junction 1%



