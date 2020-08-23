Taylor Louderman, Christopher J. Hanke, and More Will Participate In MTCA 2021

The annual festival is slated for March 26-28, 2021.

MTCA (Musical Theatre Competitions of America)and Musical Theatre Festivals Educational Foundation (MTFEF)announced Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On, Kinky Boots) will take the stage at their annual festival slated for March 26-28, 2021.

Louderman will join previously announced Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business,Cry-Baby,Rent) in a Direct from Broadway Talkback and Concert. Students will also have an opportunity to learn from the Broadway veterans during a series of Master Classes.

MTCA Directors Pia Patrick and Lisa Fry shared their commitment to producing the live event in 2021. Lisa Fry commented that "We understand the importance of Educational LIVE theatre, and the crucial role it plays in student's well-being and emotional health. From connecting with other students who share a passion for theatre to learning the power of preparation and persistence, MTCA is committed to continuing to foster and elevate the next generation of artists." MTCA Alumni Chase Thomas will be returning to the festival to share his experience and path to Broadway with students. Chase is a Drama Desk Award-winning producer whose credits includeJagged Little Pill and Jack Thorne & Matthew Warchus' A Christmas Carol.

MTCA is a three-day National Musical Theatre Festival, in Fullerton California. Students aged 8-19 have countless opportunities to perform and receive feedback. Festival events include a Friday night Open Call Audition for all participants. Saturday features group, solo, monologue, musical theatre dance, duet,and tech categories for adjudication. Students participate in Master Classes, Technical Olympics, Broadway Talkbacks,and Direct From Broadway Performances. MTCA is an immersive Musical Theatre EVENT!

At MTCA students receive immediate and relevant feedback that encourages growth and development. This learning opportunity is an integral part of the MTCA experience. The MTCA adjudication team is comprised of Broadway performers and choreographers, Disney Master Class teachers, college-level theatre faculty, and regional theatre owners.

The festival concludes with a magical awards ceremony at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Over 200 awards are handed out to the winning performers in each category on the Fantasyland Theatre Stage. Following the awards, students and directors enjoy a day of fun, experiencing the best that Disneyland has to offer! For more details about MTCA and updates regarding the 2021 Festival, please visit www.mtcofa.com or email Lisa Fry at lisa@mtcofa.com

