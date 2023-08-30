THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to Sierra Stages in September

The show runs from September 21 through October 14 at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley, CA. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Mayhem and misogyny lead to murder in The Drowning Girls, a riveting new play rounding out Sierra Stages’ fantastic 15th season. Based on a true-life crime story, this compelling theatrical experience runs from September 21 through October 14 at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley, CA. 

The Drowning Girls traces the lives of three women who married the same man—and ultimately met the same fate. Part ghost story, part murder mystery, it’s a fascinating exploration of marriage and manipulation in 1800s England.

Directed by Sharon Winegar, The Drowning Girls is a devised theatrical experience, with three actors playing all of the roles, from family members to policemen to the eponymous drowning girls and their murderous husband. ”When I learned that some Canadian actresses and their director had devised a play based on ‘The Brides in the Bath,’ a true crime story from Edwardian England, I was fascinated,” said Winegar. “And when I read that they had taken the project to the Canadian Fringe Festival, I was hooked. Fringe? Devised theatre? Three actresses playing 22 different roles? Perfect!”

Featuring local actors Trish Adair, Kate Haight, and Alexis Zendejas, the show is presented in the round, with the audience surrounding the stage. Audiences will be a part of a fascinating, Fringe-esque experience in a fantastic new venue. 

Opening night is Friday, Sept 22 with a low-cost preview performance available Thursday, Sept 21.




