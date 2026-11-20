"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sutter Street Theatre to Host Plaid Weekend Event
Allen Schmeltz is listed as the contact for the event at Sutter Street Theatre.
Sutter Street Theatre will celebrate their 20th year with a Plaid Weekend Celebration; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 27, 28 & 29.
Beginning Friday, November 27 the theatre will be open from 10am to 7pm and feature Theatre Merchandise, Discounts on Reservations and Workshops for Youth, plus Flex Tickets. Also on sale are Original Oil Paintings and Hot Rod Prints by Mike Jimena. At 7pm there will be a Dessert Reception with the staff of Sutter Street Theatre.
Saturday, November 28 from 10am to 6pm we will continue with the events of Friday plus at 6:00pm there is a Grand Champagne and Hors D'oeuvres Reception where we will be announcing our 2027 Season along with performances from some of our 2026 Season shows.
On Friday, November 29 from 10am to 6pm we continue with discounts, discounts, discounts on reservations and merchandise.
There is no charge for any of these events. Just come and prepare to have some fun and get gifts and discounts for the Holiday Season plus find out what future shows will be.
Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter Street in the heart of Folsom's Historic District. If you have any questions, please call (916) 353-1001.
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