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Sutter Street Theatre will celebrate their 20th year with a Plaid Weekend Celebration; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 27, 28 & 29.

Beginning Friday, November 27 the theatre will be open from 10am to 7pm and feature Theatre Merchandise, Discounts on Reservations and Workshops for Youth, plus Flex Tickets. Also on sale are Original Oil Paintings and Hot Rod Prints by Mike Jimena. At 7pm there will be a Dessert Reception with the staff of Sutter Street Theatre.

Saturday, November 28 from 10am to 6pm we will continue with the events of Friday plus at 6:00pm there is a Grand Champagne and Hors D'oeuvres Reception where we will be announcing our 2027 Season along with performances from some of our 2026 Season shows.

On Friday, November 29 from 10am to 6pm we continue with discounts, discounts, discounts on reservations and merchandise.

There is no charge for any of these events. Just come and prepare to have some fun and get gifts and discounts for the Holiday Season plus find out what future shows will be.

Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter Street in the heart of Folsom's Historic District. If you have any questions, please call (916) 353-1001.

The race is on for the Sacramento Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Sutter Street Theatre 7% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 6% 3 BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Woodland Opera House 5% 4 LEGALLY BLONDE Davis Musical Theatre Company 5% 5 CINDERELLA Sierra Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR Celebration Arts 8% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Sierra Theatre Company 8% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Gallo Center for the Arts 7% 4 THE CRUCIBLE Woodland Opera House 7% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Lincoln Theatre Company 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sutter Street Theatre 12% 2 Big Idea Theatre 10% 3 Woodland Opera House 8% 4 Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6% 5 Davis Musical Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Allie Rene - LEGALLY BLONDE Davis Musical Theatre Company 10% 2 Jakob Salgado - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 9% 3 Brissa Magallanes - GREASE Sutter Street Theatre 6% 4 Kenny Brian Gagni - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Rise Up Theatre Co 5% 5 Tennessee Carver - ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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