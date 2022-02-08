Super Bad Theater Company Partners To Present THE NEW TEACHER

Super Bad Theater Company joins forces with Bramlette STEAM Academy a collaborative effort within Longview Independent School District. The producing team of Super Bad Theater Company will present the live premiere of The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play), a theatrical adaptation of Dedrick Weathersby's The New Teacher play book. Premiering February 19, 2022 in Longview TX in front of an All ready SOLD OUT audience. The new work is adapted by award-winning actor, playwright and producer Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner (Remembering James The Musical) and Dramaturge Morgan Becker (Remembering James The Musical) and will be brought to life by an entirely Black and BIPOC cast and creative team.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) will utilize theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation about the treatment and appreciation of teachers and the impact in which they have on families. As part of the production, a red carpet event will be held for the cast and intermediate families. "This is my way of allowing the Youth cast to feel like Stars and show appreciation to the families and production staff involved" says Dedrick Weathersby. The vision is to highlight the arts and advocate for youth artists to pursue Theatre for a career.

Super Bad Theater Company is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization representing the field of theatre for children and family audiences.

"I jumped at the opportunity to adapt my play book The New Teacher, into a extended theatrical piece for young audiences simply because it meant we were recognizing the importance of including children in conversations about respect, kindness, pure pressure and gratitude," Playwright Dedrick Weathersby. "This show embraces the full spectrum of emotional response children may have as they navigate school, peer pressure, friends, teachers and how it may affect them."

"When I wrote A Kids Book About Teachers, I wrote it from my personal experiences. I never could have imagined it would have sold out so quickly before opening in my hometown. I am thrilled to see what the young rising stars and amazing adult artists create," offered Dedrick Weathersby, whose book provides the inspiration for the production. The New Teacher is part of Weathersby Productions book publishing company. Weathersby offers titles on a range of big topics to explore including racism, belonging, gratitude, peer pressure, friendships and many more.

The scale and breadth of this production has been made possible in part through Bramlette STEAM Academy and Longview Independent School District. "I went to School from Elementary, Middle and High School in Longview, TX. This touches me in a special way to produce this premiere in my hometown with local talent".

The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play) will Premiere at Bramlette STEAM Academy Theater on February 19, 2022 along with accompanying Red Carpet Event and Ceremony.

The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play) is adapted by Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner & assistant directed by Morgan Becker, with music composed by William Griffin, music direction by William Griffin and Jeremiah Bonner (Foster Middle School 8th Grader), with Lyrics by Dedrick Weathersby and Morgan Becker and choreography by Jordan Burns (Chicago). It will be performed by Amy Williams as Mrs. Phillips, Randy Ross as Lt. Cattle, Jason Bowens as Jessie Jr, Brionni Richardson as Melissa, Josiah Bonner as Geraldo, Tyrese Reece as Principal Sanders, Quenton Jones as Jose, Joseph Bonner as Skinny, Reya Shrivastava as Reese/Student 1, Nadia Frazier as Student 2, 3, 4, Kid, Tamya Brown as Jill, Addison Arthur as Funny Girl 1 and Breely Cox as Funny Girl 2.

The work is produced by Super Bad Theater Company & Bramlette STEAM Academy, a school within Longview Independent School District.

More information visit: www.superbadtheatercompany.com