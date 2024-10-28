Submissions Close 10/31 for Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

1
Placer Rep Hosts Final Collaboration LAB of 2024
Writers & visual artists, musicians & singers, comedians and actors will come together to share their creativity on the “open stage,” Sunday, October 27, to celebrate the final Collaboration LAB of 2024, as this new work & talent incubator and networking program completes its fifth year of service to the area.
Interview: Natasha Hause and Michael Laun on Their New Project, Diamond Stage Company
Two of Sacramento’s most visible theatre professionals have come back to the local theatre community after a brief absence. Michael Laun and Natasha Hause were integral to the staging of numerous successful pieces at the former Sacramento Theatre Company. After STC’s dissolution, they both enjoyed success with Sierra Repertory Theatre in last fall’s production of The Graduate. Now, they’re putting their names back in the spotlight in a joint venture: a fresh and dazzling new project, Diamond Stage Company. Natasha and Michael spoke to BroadwayWorld about their new theatre company and their plans for the future.
Review: THE HEART SELLERS at Capital Stage is a Poignant Look at Friendship and Courage
Admittedly, I have a soft spot for stories about the Asian-American experience. Korea, in particular, has always fascinated me. When I was growing up, I heard my mother’s stories about her life in Korea and the challenges she encountered as an immigrant to the United States. My grandmother’s hardships were worse. Entering the United States as an adult was a culture shock. A new language, different customs, and a life that was completely unrecognizable from the one she had known for thirty years took a toll. I wish I had listened more and asked more questions. She was lonely and yearned for companionship with someone who understood her unique position, much like the two characters in Lloyd Suh’s poignant take on friendship, The Heart Sellers. Its Northern California premiere is happening now at Capital Stage, after which it will then go on to two other Bay Area theatres in a triple co-production.