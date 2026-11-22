NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fresh off their mesmerizing run of Wolf Play, Big Idea Theatre is again offering excellence on stage. This time, it’s in the incarnation of playwright Jen Silverman’s Witch, a reimaging of the 1621 work The Witch of Edmonton. In 1621, the real-life Elizabeth Sawyer was executed at Tyburn for witchcraft, and her story quickly sensationalized by Thomas Dekker, John Ford, and William Rowley. Silverman takes this historical story and uses it to examine how easily a community can turn someone into a monster rather than confront its own wrongdoing, while exploring themes of iniquity, sexism, and complicity.

Set in the English village of Edmonton, the play begins when Scratch, a disarmingly charming (and surprisingly nice) devil, arrives to strike bargains with the townsfolk, offering their deepest desires in exchange for their souls. He expects Elizabeth Sawyer to be his easiest mark. An outsider who has been shunned by her community, she should naturally do anything to fit in. Instead, she proves to be uninterested in Scratch’s offers. As Scratch makes his rounds, villagers grow increasingly desperate to get what they want, revealing how far they will go to make their wishes come true.

What makes Silverman’s script particularly resonant is its examination of the double standards governing men and women. Sir Arthur Banks is quick to pin his troubles on Elizabeth rather than take accountability, and Frank Thorney thinks nothing of abandoning his wife, Winnifred, to pursue material dreams. Absolving powerful men of responsibility while criminalizing women is nothing new, and not much has changed in four hundred years. Despite this lesson, Witch never feels heavy-handed. The production balances social commentary with dark humor, exposing hypocrisy without losing entertainment value.

Under Kevin Adamski’s direction, the pacing seamlessly navigates shifts between wit and menace. Adamski mentioned that it is rare for a script to hold him as engrossed as this one did, and it is easy to see why. The six-person ensemble brings Edmonton’s residents to life, and Beth Edwards anchors the production with magnetism as Elizabeth, beautifully complementing Lee Anthony Williams’s charismatic Scratch. Robert Espinosa captures the arrogant bravado of Sir Arthur, while Chris Tan and McKenna Sennett bring compelling urgency to Frank Thorney and Winnifred. Especially memorable is Big Idea company member Christopher Travlos, who delivers a standout performance as Sir Arthur’s son, Cuddy Banks, infusing the role with comedy and heart.

Big Idea Theatre’s Witch delivers an evening of theatre that is entertaining and gripping. This is one you won’t want to miss, and proves to be well worth the trip to Edmonton.

Witch plays at Big Idea Theatre through December 5th. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: Alyssa Williams-Pierce

The race is on for the Sacramento Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Sutter Street Theatre 8% 2 BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Woodland Opera House 6% 3 ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 5% 4 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 5% 5 CINDERELLA Sierra Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR Celebration Arts 14% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Sierra Theatre Company 7% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Gallo Center for the Arts 6% 4 THE CRUCIBLE Woodland Opera House 6% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Lincoln Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Big Idea Theatre 11% 2 Sutter Street Theatre 10% 3 Woodland Opera House 8% 4 Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6% 5 Celebration Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Allie Rene - LEGALLY BLONDE Davis Musical Theatre Company 10% 2 Jakob Salgado - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 8% 3 Kenny Brian Gagni - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Rise Up Theatre Co 6% 4 Brissa Magallanes - GREASE Sutter Street Theatre 5% 5 Tennessee Carver - ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone