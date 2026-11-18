"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at FreeFall Stage
Playing through November 22nd
The Queen of Crime strikes again, this time at FreeFall Stage, where And Then There Were None is being performed through this weekend. This production is another example of director Tana Aivaz Colburn’s knack for bringing Agatha Christie mysteries to life on stage. With a cast of characters who all have something to hide, Christie’s classic locked room scenario, and a growing body count, it has all the ingredients for a tantalizing whodunit.
For those unfamiliar with the story, it begins when ten strangers are invited to a remote island under various pretenses. Upon arriving, they discover that their mysterious host is nowhere to be found. Instead, they are confronted with recordings that accuse each of them of committing murder. Unfortunately, the narrator thinks that they need to be brought to justice. When the guests begin dying one by one, it becomes clear that justice is being meted out. The problem is that no one knows who’s responsible, and the ferry is nowhere in sight.
The first act starts a bit slowly as the characters are introduced and their individual histories are revealed. However, once the murders begin, the pace picks up considerably. As the number of survivors dwindles, the audience is left trying to figure out who is behind it all. There is also an interesting twist for those familiar with the story: there are two possible endings to the play. Which one will you get?
Lydia Smith is a standout as Vera Claythorne, bringing an intensity and vulnerability to the role that make her one of the most compelling characters on stage. Her performance is a highlight of the production and helps carry the tense finale of the play.
There are also a few reminders that this is a work from another era. Some of the dialogue reflects that, including the line, "natives don't mind dying the way Europeans do." It’s also interesting to note that the book’s original title was changed upon being published in the United States. The new title, And Then There Were None, is much more palatable. At close to three hours, this is a long evening of theatre, but once things get going, the mystery keeps the audience engaged.
FreeFall Stage delivers an entertaining evening for fans of Agatha Christie and the classic murder mystery. Those who enjoy trying to solve a case will have fun following the twists and turns as the suspects dwindle. It's a familiar Christie formula, but one that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
And Then There Were None plays at FreeFall Stage through November 22nd. Tickets and more information may be found at www.freefallstage.com
Photo credit: Emma Eldridge
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