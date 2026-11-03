Preview: THE MOUSETRAP at Del Campo Theatre

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Cancel your flight! You don’t have to travel to London to see the world’s longest-running play. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is playing closer to home at Del Campo High School Theatre through November 6. Del Campo Theatre Director Jennifer Benner couldn’t be prouder of her students. “This cast is amazing! They have worked together incredibly well and have all given their best to create an exceptional show.”

Exceptional it should be! Set construction began over the summer, and the cast has been rehearsing diligently throughout the fall. Benner’s dedication to her students is unmatched. As a one-woman production team, she handles everything from costumes, lighting, sound, sets, props, and programs to marketing. Why take on so much? As she explains, “I do it one-hundred percent for the students who love theatre.”

When it came to The Mousetrap, Benner says, “The students had a blast with the accents.” She selects productions based on the students involved and their individual skill levels, and this ambitious mystery has given the cast plenty to sink their teeth into. With delicious surprises and classic British humor, the play is a wonderful challenge for DC Drama, but one they’ve mastered with ease.

Benner is quick to give her students the credit they deserve. “The students are doing such incredible work that I want everyone to see it. I am so proud of them!” Audience attendance has waned in recent years, and she hopes this production will help bring theatergoers back to support these talented young actors.

The Mousetrap is certainly a fitting choice. First performed in 1952, Agatha Christie’s legendary mystery has entertained audiences for decades. Remarkably, patrons have managed to keep its famous whodunit a secret for generations. Featuring Christie’s signature ingredients—a limited pool of suspects, an isolated setting, colorful characters, and plenty of red herrings—this cozy mystery remains one of the Queen of Crime’s most enduring works.

I’ll be there this week to support this next generation of storytellers. Join me at Del Campo Theatre on November 4, 5, or 6 at 7 p.m. Can you resist revealing the secret and help keep the mystery alive for another generation?

Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

Del Campo High School Theatre

4925 Dewey Drive

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Photo credit: Jennifer Benner

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