Placer Rep Shares Two One-Act Comedies from the Mind of Scott Charles

Join Placer Repertory Theater for a fascinating sneak peek into the mind of local playwright Scott Charles with a stage reading of two new one-act comedies at Old St. Mary's Chapel in Rocklin on September 18. "From the Mind of Scott Charles" features four professional actors, Matt Heyer, Will Mueller, Katie Halls and Spencer T Gayden, who bring these new comedies to life as part of the development process of Scott Charles' plays for their world premieres in 2022.

The first play of the evening, "Death of a Bailsman," may be described as a Chekhovian comedy, as humor is found even in the most fatalistic of circumstances; although it is also something of a comedic love story, in its own unique way. Meanwhile, "Radio Free Scotland," is a comedic mystery, as the radio talk-jock, Milo Keefe and his producer, Brittany, serve up laughs while teasing audiences in the mystery of what may really be happening beyond the immediate and the obvious, by slowly peeling away story and character layers toward a surprising reveal and an opportunity for redemption.

Placer Repertory Theater first discovered Scott Charles' works through EMH Production's group, The Writer's Room. "Listening to early versions of these plays over Zoom introduced me to Scott Charles' quirky mind, replete with eccentric characters and unique situations, which make for a very engaging evening of theater," said Producing Artistic Director Teresa Stirling Forsyth.

Scott Charles is a local playwright whose most notable theatrical work to-date is the play "Dinners With Augie," with productions at The Ooley Theatre in Sacramento, and a theater in Arizona. He just released a novel, Wishing Shelf Awards Finalist and NCPA cover award winner, "The Illustrated Hen," which is available on Amazon.com. Scott's works are also available on his website at www.libernetics.com.

Placer Repertory Theater is the professional theater company that recently produced "New Beginnings" the Placer County railroad history play. To bring this stage-reading event to fruition, Placer Repertory Theater is grateful to have partnered with Rockstar Music Academy, who donated rehearsal space, and the Rocklin Historical Society, who provided the Old St. Mary's Chapel venue in Rocklin at a reduced rate.

"From the Mind of Scott Charles," plays Saturday, September 18, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Old St. Mary's Chapel, 5251 Front St, Rocklin, CA. Audiences are invited to provide feedback at the post-show Q&A, where they may meet the actors and the author. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended, as seats are limited due to social distancing. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/169207055859.

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit professional performing arts and culture nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enrichwing professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.