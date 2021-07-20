California Theaters Will Receive $8,000 in Grants From the Community Foundation of the North State

Local theaters in Northern California will receive a total of $8,000 in grants, thanks to the Community Foundation of the North State, Red Bluff Daily News reports.

The grants will be distributed to eight performing arts venues and groups in Tehama, Shasta and Siskiyou counties to aid in their safe re-openings, anticipated this summer. Each grant will be $1,000.

Theaters receiving grants include Red Bluff's State Theatre and Corning's Rodgers Theatre, as well as The Jefferson Center for the Arts and Siskiyou Performing Arts Center in Siskiyou County and Cascade Theater, Axiom Repertory Theater, Riverfront Playhouse and Advance Redding/Redding Civic Auditorium in Shasta County.

These grants bring the total amount of COVID-19 relief funds distributed to $621,575.

