"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Mary VanArsdel to Celebrate Barbara Cook's Centennial With THE COOK BOOK at Catalina Jazz Club
The tribute draws on Barbara Cook's private music collection at The Library of Congress and her long-time personal assistant's recollections.
Singer and actress Mary VanArsdel will present The Cook Book: Mary VanArsdel Sings the Barbara Cook Songbook at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, January 28, 2027, ahead of what would have been Barbara Cook's 100th birthday.
Directed by Jason Graae with musical direction by Michael Orland, the cabaret production explores Cook's life and career through songs associated with the late Broadway performer. Additional performance dates and cities will be announced.
VanArsdel developed the show through research into Cook's musical repertoire and personal history, including access to the singer's private music collection at the Library of Congress and conversations with her longtime personal assistant. The production combines musical performances with stories about Cook's career and influence.
VanArsdel's stage credits include originating the role of Miss Shingle in the first national tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and the Bird Woman in the first national tour of Mary Poppins. Her screen credits include In the Line of Fire and L.A. Law. She was also a 2025 Cabaret Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Conference.
Director Jason Graae's Broadway credits include Falsettos, A Grand Night for Singing, and Stardust. His Off-Broadway work includes Forever Plaid, Snoopy!, and Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh!, for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination. Graae has also received multiple Bistro and New York Nightlife Awards for his cabaret performances.
Musical director Michael Orland served as pianist, arranger, vocal coach, and associate musical director on American Idol for 16 seasons. His additional credits include America's Got Talent, Hairspray Live!, and the Netflix film The Prom. He has worked with performers including Kristin Chenoweth, Barry Manilow, Idina Menzel, Patti LuPone, and Bernadette Peters.
The Cook Book will begin at 8:30 p.m. on January 28, with dinner service starting at 7 p.m. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
Tickets are available through CatalinaJazzClub.com and TicketWeb.com.
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