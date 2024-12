Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; RENT at Lyric Rose Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 15%

Devin LePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 10%

Andrea St. Clair - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 7%

Cassie March - A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Sam Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 4%

Stella Weinberg - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Devin LePage - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Katherine Folsom - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Demjuan Julian - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Karissa Kiriu - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Bella Duran - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Modesto Performing Arts 3%

Cassie March - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Logan Bane - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

Debbie Holtzclaw - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Dana Urban Cole - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Jackson - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Linda Goodrich - WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Erik Catalan - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Addie Hersek & Katie Halstead - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Lauren Roy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Pamela Lourentzos - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

Jesse Larrosa-Colombo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

John MacInnis - 42ND STREET - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Angela Dee Alforque - CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY - Celebration Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marci Wolfe - RENT - Lyric Rose Theater 14%

Eileen Beaver - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 11%

Ardith Gray - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 4%

Delaney Hubbard - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Annette Mackay - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Eileen Beaver - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Christopher Cook - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Aerin Salls-Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Gail Russell - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Gail Russell - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Anthony Allen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Denise Miles - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Rebecca Redmond - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

Elizabeth Grace Davis - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 2%

Denise Miles - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jean Henderson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Denise Miles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 2%

Noelle Souza - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Sarah Feuerbach - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Denise Miles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Bella McLaughlin - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Jean Henderson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Johanna Pan - 42ND STREET - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Karma Matthews - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 35%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - davis musical theatre company 26%

THE MUSIC AND THE MIRROR - Sacramento Theatre Company 18%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 15%

A.A. PEREGRINE FINDS HIS VOICE - The Noble Gang of Dancers 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Brian Gagni - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 19%

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 16%

Andrea St. Clair - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 4%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Cassie March - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Brayden Plumb - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 4%

Pam Downs - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 4%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Todd Aragon & Peggy Schechter - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Andrea St. Clair - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Danielle Mercado - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Marianne Savell - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 3%

Scott Adams - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

Christopher Cook - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Kenny Brian Gagni - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Andrea Faria - THE PROM - The Stage In Lincoln 2%

Jan Isaacson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Ania Mieszkowksa - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Ryan Foy - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

James Reed - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Jerry Lee - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Jan Isaacson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Steve Isaacson - INTO THE WOODS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Steve Isaacson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 10%

Sam Williams - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 8%

Sands Hall - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 8%

Gil Sebastian - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 6%

Bob Cooner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 4%

Dennis Beasley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Connie Maukenhaupt - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Danielle Mercado - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Erin Horst - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Legacy Stage 3%

Anthony D'Juan - FAIRVIEW - Capital Stage 3%

Christopher Cook - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Chris Harada - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

Bill Zarriello - RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Anthony D'Juan - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

Jenny Krack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

Heike Hambley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Adam Bryx - WOYZECK - Kraken Theatre Company 2%

Patti Keeling-Haines - NIGHT WATCH - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Coty Soltus - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Margaret Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Jason Long - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 2%

Patrick Norris - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

T S Forsyth - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Gary Giurbino - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Lara Tenckhoff - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 2%



Best Ensemble

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 18%

THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 12%

GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 4%

THE REVOLUTIONIST - Legacy Stage 3%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

THE LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS - Teatro Espejo 2%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 1%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 1%

ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaya Betts - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 16%

Issac Hinman - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 10%

Mike Jimena - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

Antonio Jimenez - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 6%

Brandon Morgan - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 5%

Michelle Zimmer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 4%

Charlie Morrison - WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 4%

Steve Isaacson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 4%

Cristo Montanez - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Mike Jimena - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Danette Vassar - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 3%

Cristo Montanez - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Tom Colburn & Nathan Standring - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Tom Colburn & Nathan Standring - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Paul Zindel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Paul Zindel - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Isaiah Leeper - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Paul Zindel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Stephen Jones - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Jackie Lahr - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Cristo Montanez - WOYZECK - Kraken Theatre Company 1%

Michael Pierce - GOD OF CARNAGE - Plaeer Community Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 20%

Cary Litchford - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 9%

Hannah Hurst, Nick Roten - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 8%

Amy Dahlstrom & Jonathon Latta - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Dean Mora - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 4%

Diane Standring - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Jon Robinson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

GRAHAM SOBELMAN - CABARET - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Richanne Roope - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Tracy Martin - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Jacob Fennell - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Jamie Johns - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Kim Osteen-Petreshock - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

David Williams - THE PROM - The Stage in Lincoln 3%

Tracy Martin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

Kay Hight - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Tracy Martin, Tony Marvelli - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

David Williams - MURDER BALLAD - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Glenn Disney - RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento 3%

Hannah Hurst - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

Jacob Fennell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

John Wheeler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Dean Mora - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jacob Fennell - SEUSSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Kay Hight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%



Best Musical

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 16%

THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 10%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 3%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Woodland Opera House 3%

CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 2%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 2%

NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Madison Grandlund - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 15%

Robert Rushin - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 13%

Anela Rei Tan - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 3%

Abrielle Chapin - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 3%

Cameron Johnson - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Anthony DePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Sevryn Michael - ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 2%

Chrissy Contino - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Jared Albano - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Dallas Tringali - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Alexander Quinonez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Carly Plageman Yorde - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

Téa Pusey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Angela Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 1%

Adam Russ - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 1%

Karissa Kiriu - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Deandre Fritz - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 1%

Mark Androvich - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 1%

Kayce Brewer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 1%

J Sing - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 1%

Kayla Foley - THE LIGHTN THIEF - McLachlan Theatre Company 1%

Summer Smith - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Di Paolo - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 1%

Jazmine Monterrosa - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 14%

Alexandria Wilson - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 7%

Josh Davis - VISITING MR. GREEN - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Ronin Bartlett - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Antonio Munoz - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Ashiah Bird - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 3%

Jared Albano - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Erik Dahl - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Isaiah Leach - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Donna-Lisa Otto - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

Evie Barnett - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Aspen Rains - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Bethany Hidden - MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 2%

Jack Souza - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Stephen Kaufmann - VISITING MR. GREEN - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Alexander Alaniz - BORN YESTERDAY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Jesse Larrosa Colombo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Shane Burrows - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Cassie Mosher - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Merilee Thompson Imamoto - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Taryn Cagley - HELP ME - FreeFall Stage @ Chautauqua 2%

Bailey Burmester - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Lori Russo - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Danny Beldi - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Sabrina Fiora Beach - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 14%

THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 14%

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 5%

THE MISER - American River College Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 2%

RADIUM GIRLS - The Ooley Theatre 2%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Legacy Stage 2%

AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Sankofa Theatre Company/Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

BORN YESTERDAY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

FAIRVIEW - Capital Stage 1%

HORSE GIRLS - Resurrection Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento 53%

DIE FLEDERMAUS - Opera Modesto 25%

TOSCA - Opera Modesto 23%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 16%

Alizee Carlson - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 8%

Mike Jimena - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 6%

Danielle Mercado - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Kathy Burleson - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Luke Crabbe - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Hannah Fain - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 3%

Fred Lamora - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 3%

Dean Blount - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Tom Burmester & Luke Crabbe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Kimmie McCann - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Gary Giurbino - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Josh Christensen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 3%

Josh Christensen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Ian Wallace - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 3%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 3%

Ian Wallace - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Danielle Mercado - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Kathy Burleson - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 2%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Mike Jimena - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Shaylene Riffel - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Elise Hodge - MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 2%

Danielle Mercado - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Tim Graffham - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gil Sebastian and Erik Dahl - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 12%

Daniel Jones - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 11%

Christian Savage - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 9%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 7%

Christopher Busby - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 7%

James Gonzales - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 7%

Andres Raddavero - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 6%

Margaret Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 5%

Andy Poston - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 5%

Eduardo Garza - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 5%

Simone Peppel - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 5%

River Bolton - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 5%

James Gonzales - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Elise Hodge - RADIUM GIRLS - The Ooley Theatre 3%

Bill Zarriello - RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Jesse Raymond - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 3%

Elise Hodge - STRING OF PEARLS - The Ooley Theatre 2%

Andy Poston - GOD OF CARNAGE - Placer Community Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Judah Dwight Sanders - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 11%

Judy Merrick - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 5%

Django Nachmanoff - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Anela Rei Tan - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 4%

Alex Annen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Katherine Folsom - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Alexander Quinonez - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Tom Roy - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Alec Hudson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Neely Hebert - HEATHERS - Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Zane Begley - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Brayden Plumb - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 2%

Emi Madsen - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Isabella Gliatta - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 2%

Duckie Linares - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Jay Evans - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Jake Romero - A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Jared Gertner - WAITRESS - Music Circus 2%

Haley McDaniel - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Aspen Rains - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Brian McCann - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Chrissy Contino - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Rick Grantham - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 1%

Nick Hancock - PETER PAN - William Jessup University 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Trish Adair - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 13%

Samantha Shaner - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW (KATE'S VERSION) - Legacy Stage 12%

Benjamin Avilés - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Modesto Performing Arts 5%

Jenny Plasse - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 4%

Alec Hudson - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 4%

Addie Hersek - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Josh Kirwin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Alec Hudson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Bethany Hidden - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 3%

Alicia Huff - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

Brooke Mullenix - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

Barrett Shepherd - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

Emily Jo Shepherd - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Sheccid Donatt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Rachel Pearre - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Jake Brooks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Coty Soltus - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Geoff Charles - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Jarod Wiggins - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Dalton Ell - BORN YESTERDAY - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Julianna Romualdi - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Desirae Velasquez - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - Pioneer Players 2%

Gabriel Montoya - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Ryan Reece - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 2%

Hovsep Galoyan - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Lyric Rose Theatre 20%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Davis Musical Theatre Company 12%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 10%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 8%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rocklin Community Theatre 7%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - McLaughlin Theatre Company 6%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 6%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 5%

CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - El Dorado Musical Theatre 4%

ALICE BY HEART - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - El Dorado Musical Theatre 3%

A.A. PEREGRINE FINDS HIS VOICE - The Noble Gang of Dancers 2%

THE GINGERBREAD BOY - Placer Repertory Theater 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre 15%

Lyric Rose Theatre 14%

Legacy Stage 9%

Woodland Opera House 5%

American River College Theatre 5%

Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Davis Musical Theatre Company 4%

William Jessup University 3%

Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

Sacramento Theatre Company 3%

Modesto Performing Arts 2%

Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Broadway Sacramento 2%

Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

Placer Community Theater 2%

The Ooley Theatre 2%

Capital Stage 1%

First star productions 1%

Resurrection Theatre 1%

Green Valley Theatre Company 1%

The Stage in Lincoln 1%

Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Stage Right Productions 1%



Comments