 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jussie Smollett to Make Stage Debut in DOT at Celebration Arts Theatre

Directed by Brandon Rubin, the production runs December 4-20.

By:
Jussie Smollett to Make Stage Debut in DOT at Celebration Arts Theatre

Jussie Smollett is heading to the stage. The actor and singer will make his stage debut in Colman Domingo's DOT at the historical Celebration Arts Theatre in Northern California. Directed by Brandon Rubin, the production runs December 4-20.

DOT centers on a West Philadelphia family gathering for Christmas as their mother's memory begins to slip. Her three grown children must figure out how to care for her while dealing with old arguments and problems of their own. It's a funny, sometimes painful look at a family facing changes they aren't ready for. Smollett plays the only son, Donnie.

An Emmy nominated producer (GIANTS) and nine-time NAACP IMAGE AWARD Winner, Smollett's credits include playing Jamal Lyon on Empire, Langston Hughes in Marshall, Sgt. Ricks in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, and directing the films B-Boy Blues and The Lost Holliday. DOT marks his first turn in live theater.

More on Celebration Arts
Upcoming Shows
Dot
12/4 - 12/20/2026
Recent Articles
DOT by Colman Domingo to Open at Celebration Arts in Sacramento
DOT by Colman Domingo to Open at Celebration Arts in Sacramento
10/16/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS

DOG MOM by Tate Hanyok in Sacramento DOG MOM by Tate Hanyok
B Street Theatre (8/05-8/22)
UNDETECTED: THE AGATHA CHRISTIE MYSTERY by Stephanie Altholz in Sacramento UNDETECTED: THE AGATHA CHRISTIE MYSTERY by Stephanie Altholz
B Street Theatre (4/24-5/23)
Matilda in Sacramento Matilda
Children's Musical Theaterworks (12/04-12/13)
Legally Blonde Jr in Sacramento Legally Blonde Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/06-2/07)
THE CROSSWORD SHOW (or EZMERANDA's GIFT) by Donna Hoke in Sacramento THE CROSSWORD SHOW (or EZMERANDA's GIFT) by Donna Hoke
B Street Theatre (1/16-2/14)
Brigadoon in Sacramento Brigadoon
Davis Musical Theatre Company (3/05-3/28)
'TIS THE SEASON: BEST OF! By B Street Theatre in Sacramento 'TIS THE SEASON: BEST OF! By B Street Theatre
B Street Theatre (12/05-12/20)
Come From Away in Sacramento Come From Away
Davis Musical Theatre Company (4/30-5/23)
Dorothy’s Search Through Oz in Sacramento Dorothy’s Search Through Oz
Chautauqua Playhouse (10/24-11/07)
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR. in Sacramento Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR.
Woodland Opera House (12/11-12/13)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You