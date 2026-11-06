Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jussie Smollett to Make Stage Debut in DOT at Celebration Arts Theatre
Directed by Brandon Rubin, the production runs December 4-20.
Jussie Smollett is heading to the stage. The actor and singer will make his stage debut in Colman Domingo's DOT at the historical Celebration Arts Theatre in Northern California. Directed by Brandon Rubin, the production runs December 4-20.
DOT centers on a West Philadelphia family gathering for Christmas as their mother's memory begins to slip. Her three grown children must figure out how to care for her while dealing with old arguments and problems of their own. It's a funny, sometimes painful look at a family facing changes they aren't ready for. Smollett plays the only son, Donnie.
An Emmy nominated producer (GIANTS) and nine-time NAACP IMAGE AWARD Winner, Smollett's credits include playing Jamal Lyon on Empire, Langston Hughes in Marshall, Sgt. Ricks in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, and directing the films B-Boy Blues and The Lost Holliday. DOT marks his first turn in live theater.
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