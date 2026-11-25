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Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom, California, will present its annual production of Holiday in the Hills, continuing a holiday tradition now in its 21st year. Performances will run through December 23, 2026.

Created by theater founders Connie Mockenhaupt and Mike Jimena, the family-friendly production transports audiences to Sutter Street in the late 19th century, where local residents have gathered for a holiday celebration.

Drawing on research into Folsom’s history, the original work incorporates seasonal music and stories featuring characters based on actual residents and visitors to the community during that period.

Jimena directs the production, with music direction by Mockenhaupt. Both creators also appear onstage, with Mockenhaupt portraying Emma Spenser and Jimena playing Peter J. Hopper.

The cast also includes Arya Montoya, Sam Smith, Emily Harms and Ashlyn Bradshaw as students attending the Granite City Grammar School’s one-room schoolhouse.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:30 p.m., with additional evening performances on December 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The production is rated G and suitable for audiences of all ages. Reservations can be made by calling (916) 353-1001.

The race is on for the Sacramento Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Sutter Street Theatre 9% 2 ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6% 3 BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Woodland Opera House 6% 4 CINDERELLA Sierra Theatre Company 5% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 5% Best Play 1 DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR Celebration Arts 14% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Sierra Theatre Company 7% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Gallo Center for the Arts 6% 4 THE CRUCIBLE Woodland Opera House 5% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Lincoln Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Big Idea Theatre 11% 2 Sutter Street Theatre 10% 3 Woodland Opera House 8% 4 Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 7% 5 Celebration Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Allie Rene - LEGALLY BLONDE Davis Musical Theatre Company 10% 2 Jakob Salgado - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 8% 3 Kenny Brian Gagni - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Rise Up Theatre Co 7% 4 Tennessee Carver - ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6% 5 Brissa Magallanes - GREASE Sutter Street Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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