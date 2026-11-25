Holiday in the Hills to Open at Sutter Street Theatre
Sutter Street Theatre will open HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS on a December opening date.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom, California, will present its annual production of Holiday in the Hills, continuing a holiday tradition now in its 21st year. Performances will run through December 23, 2026.
Created by theater founders Connie Mockenhaupt and Mike Jimena, the family-friendly production transports audiences to Sutter Street in the late 19th century, where local residents have gathered for a holiday celebration.
Drawing on research into Folsom’s history, the original work incorporates seasonal music and stories featuring characters based on actual residents and visitors to the community during that period.
Jimena directs the production, with music direction by Mockenhaupt. Both creators also appear onstage, with Mockenhaupt portraying Emma Spenser and Jimena playing Peter J. Hopper.
The cast also includes Arya Montoya, Sam Smith, Emily Harms and Ashlyn Bradshaw as students attending the Granite City Grammar School’s one-room schoolhouse.
Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:30 p.m., with additional evening performances on December 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The production is rated G and suitable for audiences of all ages. Reservations can be made by calling (916) 353-1001.
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