Harris Center Welcomes 650 Local Students to Free ClassACTS Performance of CINDERELLA

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The Harris Center for the Arts welcomed 653 elementary school students from eight local Title I schools to a special performance of Cinderella on October 7, providing an opportunity for young audiences to experience the magic of live theater at no cost.

The performance was part of the Harris Center's donor-funded ClassACTS program, which removes financial barriers to arts education by providing free tickets to Title I schools and offsetting transportation expenses when needed. This year, the program received additional support from the City of Rancho Cordova through its Community Enhancement & Investment Fund (CEIF) micro grant program, helping expand access to meaningful arts experiences for local students.

Unlike traditional theatrical performances, ClassACTS productions are designed specifically for young audiences, incorporating interactive elements that invite students to become part of the storytelling. These engaging experiences encourage imagination, creativity, and an appreciation for the performing arts.

To extend the educational impact beyond the theater, the program also provides teachers with a resource packet featuring standards-based activities and curriculum connections. These materials help educators build on the themes of the performance, bringing the experience back into the classroom and connecting the arts to everyday learning.

Students attending the 10 a.m. performance represented eight elementary schools: Cordova Gardens, Cordova Meadows, Cordova Villa, Navigator, Peter J. Shields, Rancho Cordova, Theodore Judah, and White Rock.

'For many of these children, this may be their very first experience seeing live theater,' said Amber Shaver, Center Manager. 'There's something incredibly special about watching hundreds of excited students arrive at the Harris Center, then seeing their faces light up when the performance begins. Thanks to community partners like the City of Rancho Cordova, we're able to make these experiences accessible to students who might not otherwise have the opportunity.'

The October 7 production also included a noon performance attended by an additional 793 ticket holders, including students from area public, private, charter, and homeschool communities. Together, the two performances brought 1,446 attendees to the Harris Center for a day celebrating the performing arts.

Through ClassACTS and partnerships with community supporters, the Harris Center continues its commitment to making arts education accessible to young people throughout the region, ensuring that cost and transportation are not barriers to experiencing the transformative power of live performance.

The next ClassACTS production, Rumpelstiltskin, will take place on January 7, 2027, continuing the Harris Center's commitment to introducing young audiences to the magic of live theater. Through engaging, interactive performances and classroom learning resources, ClassACTS helps make the performing arts an accessible and meaningful part of students' education.

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