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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sky Seals - DARKCEMBER - Elixart Cafe 22%

Hunter Hoffman - IF THE WORLD CAME TO AN END - B Street Theatre 15%

Astonishing Theatre Company - BIRTHDAY PARTY CABARET - Astonishing Theatre Company 14%

Nephi Speer - HEROES AND VILLAINS - Golden State Performing Arts 14%

Jillian Lee - BROADWAY IN BLOOM - Rocklin Community Theatre 13%

Ike Torres - FANGS - Teatro Espejo 12%

Jason Cohen and The Shakedown Shuffle - GREAT BALLS OF FIRE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 10%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zahara Mora - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 11%

Devin LePage - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

Ernestine Balisi - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House 7%

Kyle Jackson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

Devin Valdez - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Castaneda - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6%

Staci Arriaga - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 6%

Amber Jean Moore - CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 5%

Christi Colombo - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 5%

Amber Nunn - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 5%

Keira LePage - GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Robbie Roby - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Broadway Sacramento 4%

Todd Aragon - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Debbie Wilson - 42ND STREET - Harris Center for the Arts 3%

Logan Sexton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 3%

Jenny Plasse - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 3%

Pamela Kay Lorentzos - A CHORUS LINE - Winters Theatre Company 3%

Diego Campos-Martinez - SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS - Teatro Nagual 2%

Dana Urban-Cole - DISASTER! - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Logan Sexton - RENT - Ooley Theatre 2%

Charlie Munday - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Angela Dee Alforque - HER MAJESTIC LIFE - Matriarchy Theatre 1%

Kristen DeKowzan and David Endacott-Hicks - ANNIE - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marci wolfe - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 13%

Emily Meyers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

Peter DeMarzio - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 7%

Noelle Souza - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 6%

Eileen Beaver - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 6%

Denise Miles - GREASE - Woodland Opera House 5%

Benjamin Endacott-Hicks and David Endacott-Hicks - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 5%

Denise Miles - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 5%

Sarah Miller - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Chautauqua Playhouse 5%

SARAH SCHOFIELD - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 4%

Jean Henderson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 4%

Alex Martinez - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Teatro Espejo 4%

Jean Henderson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Lyle Marley - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Rebecca A. Valentino - FAT HAM - Capital Stage 3%

Meghan Vanderford - CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Lydia Smith - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 3%

Nicole Lewis - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Alex Martinez - SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS - Teatro Nagual 2%

Jean Henderson - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Karen McConnell - 42ND STREET - Harris Center for the Arts 2%

Rebecca A. Valentino - EUREKA DAY - Capital Stage 1%

Jeanne Reith - DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL! - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Karen McConnell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Harris Center for the Arts 1%

T.S. Forsyth - HAMLET - Placer Repertory Theater 1%

Best Dance Production

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 34%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 25%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 24%

GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Brian Gagni - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 12%

Crystal Mayer - GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

Christi Colombo - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 7%

Patrick Norris - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 6%

Andrea St. Clair - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 6%

David Endacott-Hicks - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 5%

Peter DeMarzio - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 5%

Haley McDaniel - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Fourth Wall Theatre Company 4%

Kyle Jackson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 4%

Robbie Roby - HAIRSPRAY - Broadway Sacramento 4%

Andrea St. Clair - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House 4%

Amanda Duisenberg - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Austin Mark Nunn - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 4%

Elise Hodge - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ooley Theatre 3%

Kyle Jackson - RENT - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Brian McCann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Salina Donek - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

Peggy Schechter - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Lydia Smith - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 2%

Amanda Bistolfo - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 2%

Jerry Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Christopher Cook - DISASTER! - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Glen Casale - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Broadway Sacramento 1%

Christopher Cook - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Green Valley Theatre Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Danielle Mone Truitt - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 14%

Anthony D'Juan - FAT HAM - Capital Stage 10%

Chase Coney - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 5%

Roberta Inscho - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Gallo Center for the Arts 5%

Cody Chance - SECOND CHANCES - Dead Beats Co 5%

Robert J Peterson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 4%

Gil Sebastian & Lenore Sebastian - THE CRUCIBLE - Woodland Opera House 4%

Sara Townsend - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 4%

Danielle Mercado - ROMEO AND JULIET - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Debra Hammond - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Aerin Salls-Morneau - THE RIMERS OF ELDRITCH - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Tyler Selee - TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Amy Resnick - EUREKA DAY - Capital Stage 3%

Ryan Warren - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Second Wind Entertainment 3%

Jenny Adler - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Yolla Ryder - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Devin Valdez - SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS - Teatro Nagual 2%

Jackie Martin - WOLF PLAY - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Bill Zarriello - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

Jewel Whitaker - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Gallo Center for the Arts 2%

Ryan Foy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Gallo Center for the Arts 2%

Patricia Keeling-Haines - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Sands Hall & Sara Noah - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Nevada Theatre 1%

sasha kostyrko - HEDDA GABLER - Big Idea Theatre 1%

Jackie Martin - DOROTHEA PUENTE TELLS ALL! - Big Idea Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble

DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 10%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Gallo Center for the Arts 4%

CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 4%

SECOND CHANCES - Dead Beats Co 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Broadway Sacramento 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 3%

ANNIE - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 3%

RENT - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Winters Theatre Company 2%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Broadway Sacramento 2%

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Fourth Wall Theatre Company 2%

42ND STREET - Harris Center for the Arts 2%

CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 2%

WOLF PLAY - Big Idea Theatre 2%

DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Jimena & Sam Kay - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 12%

Erin Beatie - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 10%

Andrew Fiffick - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 8%

Hunter Reed - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 8%

Cassie McKenzie - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Rocklin Community Theatre 7%

Isaiah Leaper - SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS - Teatro Nagual 7%

Austin Mark Nunn - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 6%

Andrew Fiffick - SHERLOCK HOLMES VS DRACULA - Chautauqua Playhouse 5%

Elise Hodge - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ooley Theatre 5%

Michelle Zimmer - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Dylan Ballestero - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - B Street Theatre 4%

Sandi Rose - TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Molly McGhee - DISASTER! - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Sandi Rose - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Sandi Rose - HEDDA GABLER - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Sandi Rose - MACBETH - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Sandi Rose - HURRICANE DIANE - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Sandi Rose - WOLF PLAY - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Harika Xu - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - NorCal Arts 2%

Justin Kelley-Cahill - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Justin Kelley-Cahill - DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL! - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Michael Shane Flores - SANCTUARY CITY - Teatro Espejo 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nick Roten - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 13%

Kay Hight - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 8%

Adriel Cruz - DISASTER! - Green Valley Theatre Company 7%

Tonya Whitson-Whennen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

Lisette Sims - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 6%

Caleb Schauer & Nick Roten - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ooley Theatre 6%

Jacob Fennell - RENT - Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

Laura Needle - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 6%

William Zinn - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 6%

Brayden Plumb - ALICE BY HEART - Valkyrie Theatre Company 5%

Katie Toussaint - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 5%

Kahlan Gentry - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Fourth Wall Theatre Company 5%

Amanda Bistolfo - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 4%

Caleb Schauer - CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Jay Jay Whaley - RENT - Ooley Theatre 4%

Morgan Figueroa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 3%

Tonya Whitson-Whennen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Rikki Pratt - DADDY LONG LEGS - Fourth Wall Theatre Company/DDSO 2%

Deann Golz - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Jason Cohen - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Musical

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

ANNIE - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 5%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 5%

HAIRSPRAY - Broadway Sacramento 4%

THE GHOSTS OF SMITHFIELD HOUSE - Resurrection Theatre 4%

GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - NorCal Arts 4%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Fourth Wall Theatre Company 3%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ooley Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Sacramento 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Woodland Opera House 3%

CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

DISASTER! - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Best New Play Or Musical

US & THE REST OF 'EM - Celebration Arts 15%

THE GHOSTS OF SMITHFIELD HOUSE - Resurrection Theatre 15%

SHERLOCK HOLMES VS DRACULA - Chautauqua Playhouse 11%

TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 10%

DRAG QUEEN MAGIC - B Street Theatre 9%

WORKING FOR CRUMBS - B Street Theatre 8%

DARKCEMBER - DarkCember Productions 8%

DRACULA: AN INTERACTIVE MELODRAMA - Placer Repertory Theater 8%

FINDING OZ - The Acting Company 7%

SLAY QUEEN - Dead Beats Co 6%

HER MAJESTIC LIFE - Matriarchy Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Allie Rene - LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 10%

Jakob Salgado - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 8%

Kenny Brian Gagni - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 6%

Tennessee Carver - ANNIE - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6%

Brissa Magallanes - GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Chelsea Foy (Baker's Wife) - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 5%

Teal Wicks - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Broadway Sacramento 4%

Syreena Caine - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 3%

Kay Hight - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Peter DeMarzio - COMPANY - Rise Up Theatre Co 3%

Clare Holt - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ooley Theatre 3%

Cassie Mosher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Micah Cone - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 3%

Juniper Thompson - HELLO, DOLLY! - River City Theatre Company 3%

Matt Surges - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Rodger Hoopman - SCROOGE - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

John Wippermann - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 2%

Kahlan Gentry - CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Dunn - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Pandora Larsen - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Fourth Wall Theatre Company 2%

Sara McKinnon - ANNIE - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 2%

Robert Tanner-Hansen - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Terry Martin - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 2%

Logan Sexton - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Colleen Hawks-Pierce (The Witch) - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Brandon Rubin - FAT HAM - Capital Stage 8%

Natalie Zimmerman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 8%

Codey Court (Christopher) - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Gallo Center for the Arts 7%

Taylor Celine Vaughn - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 5%

Aaron Grosser - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Tasha B - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 4%

Lois Masten - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 4%

Ryan Wink - SECOND CHANCES - Dead Beats Co 3%

Sené Goss - US & THE REST OF 'EM - Celebration Arts 3%

Janis Stevens - DOROTHEA PUENTE TELLS ALL! - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Kristarae Flores - HEDDA GABLER - Big Idea Theatre 3%

Jed Dixon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 3%

Alison Gilbreath - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Women's Theatre Collective 3%

Kareem Jenkins - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Second Wind Entertainment 3%

Chris Edwards - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Sho Hunt - TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Stephanie Dyan - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Rose - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Second Wind Entertainment 2%

Mike Moon - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

Ashley Rose - HURRICANE DIANE - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Brittney Poole - SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS - Teatro Nagual 2%

elio gutierrez montoya - WOLF AT THE DOOR - teatro nagual 1%

Evan Taylor - ROMEO AND JULIET - Hummingbird Theatre Company 1%

Xzavier Beacham - FAT HAM - Capital Stage 1%

Patricia Herrera - FINDING OZ - The Acting Company 1%

Best Play

DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 14%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 7%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Gallo Center for the Arts 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - Woodland Opera House 6%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Lincoln Theatre Company 5%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 5%

FAT HAM - Capital Stage 4%

SECOND CHANCES - Dead Beats Co 4%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Sacramento Shakespeare Festival 3%

PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Second Wind Entertainment 3%

ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US - Capital Stage 3%

DOROTHEA PUENTE TELLS ALL! - Big Idea Theatre 2%

TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 2%

WOLF PLAY - Big Idea Theatre 2%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Nevada Theatre 2%

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Teatro Espejo 2%

WORKING FOR CRUMBS - B Street Theatre 2%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

HEDDA GABLER - Big Idea Theatre 2%

MACBETH - Big Idea Theatre 2%

SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS - Teatro Nagual 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pamela Hodges - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 12%

Peter DeMarzio - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 10%

Andrew Fiffick - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 8%

Ian Campbell - THE GHOSTS OF SMITHFIELD HOUSE - Resurrection Theatre 7%

Spencer Pearson/David Fox - TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 7%

David Endacott-Hicks - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6%

Rich Kirlin & Danielle Mercado - ROMEO AND JULIET - Hummingbird Theatre Company 6%

Elise Hodge - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ooley Theatre 6%

John McIntosh - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 6%

Paul Schechter - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Lincoln Theatre Company 6%

Lydia Smith - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 5%

Dennis Beasley - BONNIE & CLYDE - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Andrew Fiffick - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Chautauqua Playhouse 4%

Jarrod Bodensteiner - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - B Street Theatre 4%

Jessica Oostergo - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Capital Stage 3%

Pamela Hodges - RASHOMON - Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra 2%

Matthew Herman - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter DeMarzio - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 19%

Peter A Mason - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 13%

Danny Hoxter - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 10%

Patrick Sweeney & Ethan Mack - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - NorCal Arts 10%

Jenny Adler - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 9%

Morgan Crenshaw - SHERLOCK HOLMES VS DRACULA - Chautauqua Playhouse 8%

Peter A. Mason - RASHOMON - Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra 7%

Jenny Adler - HURRICANE DIANE - Big Idea Theatre 6%

Jordan Ledbetter - CINDERELLA - Dixon Community Theater 5%

Kevin Adamski - TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 5%

Kevin Adamski - MACBETH - Big Idea Theatre 4%

T.S. Forsyth - HAMLET - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordan Plumb - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Rise Up Theatre Co 7%

Ally Munson (Cinderella) - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 5%

Lucas Ellsworth - GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Andrew Greene - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 4%

Robert Russion - CINDERELLA - Sierra Repertory Theatre 4%

Sarah Meyers - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Cobb - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Gina Lloyd - LEGALLY BLONDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Caspian Campbell - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - NorCal Arts 3%

Desmond Roach - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Trinity Abbott - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Keeley Wu - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - NorCal Arts 3%

Laurence Turner-Cordova (Jack) - INTO THE WOODS - Gallo Center for the Arts 3%

Amanda Duisenberg - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Heidi Grass - CINDERELLA - Sierra Theatre Company 3%

Martha Kight - CABARET - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

William Kuykendall - GREASE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Leslie Margherita - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Sacramento 2%

Emily Meyers - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Erik Catalan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Lucas Dunn - BRIGHT STAR - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Newey - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Fourth Wall Theatre Company 2%

Jelani Todd - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Dedra Tufon Bauer - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Astonishing Theatre Company 2%

Emily Meyers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Margaret Morneau - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 9%

Sené Goss - FAT HAM - Capital Stage 6%

Judy Merrick - SECOND CHANCES - Dead Beats Co 6%

Khalia Edwards (Siobhan) - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Gallo Center for the Arts 6%

Jean Tompson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Hummingbird Theatre Company 6%

Britt Poole - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 5%

Citlalli Velazquez - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Teatro Espejo 4%

Casey Burke - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 4%

Cooper Davey - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Second Wind Entertainment 4%

Beth Sheridan - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Callum Grant - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Sierra Theatre Company 3%

Matt Fairall - DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR - Celebration Arts 3%

Micah Cone - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 3%

Bill Zarriello - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Jennifer York - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

Priyanka Katre - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Antonio Hernandez - LOS VENDIDOS - Teatro Espejo 2%

Mike Moon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

Stephanie Aguiar - MACBETH - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Stephanie Aguiar - TABLETOPS - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Ethan Hennes - DANCE NATION - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Rob Hayes - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

Harrison McCormick - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 2%

Robert Espinosa - DOROTHEA PUENTE TELLS ALL! - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Shirley Sayers - DOROTHEA PUENTE TELLS ALL! - Big Idea Theatre 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

GREASE - Sutter Street Theatre 21%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House 20%

PEACH BOY AND THE MOON PRINCESS - Sierra Theatre Company 13%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - NorCal Arts 12%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Rocklin Community Theatre 10%

LES MISÉRABLES SCHOOL EDITION - NorCal Arts 9%

DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE! - Valkyrie Theatre Company 8%

WINNIE THE POOH'S CHRISTMAS SURPRISE - Chautauqua Playhouse 7%

PINOCCHIO - Placer Repertory Theater 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Big Idea Theatre 11%

Sutter Street Theatre 10%

Woodland Opera House 8%

Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 7%

Celebration Arts 6%

Gallo Center for the Arts 6%

Davis Musical Theatre Company 5%

Broadway Sacramento 5%

B Street Theatre 5%

Sierra Theatre Company 4%

Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

NorCal Arts 3%

Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Capital Stage 3%

Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Astonishing Theatre Company 2%

Fourth Wall Theatre Company 2%

Resurrection Theatre 2%

Nevada Theatre 2%

Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Spectrum Stage 1%

Dixon Community Theater 1%

Fair Oaks Performing Arts Center Amphitheatre 1%

Sierra Repertory Theatre 1%

Teatro Espejo 1%

The race is on for the Sacramento Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Sutter Street Theatre 8% 2 ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6% 3 BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Woodland Opera House 5% 4 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 5% 5 CINDERELLA Sierra Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR Celebration Arts 14% 2 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Sierra Theatre Company 7% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Gallo Center for the Arts 6% 4 THE CRUCIBLE Woodland Opera House 6% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Lincoln Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Big Idea Theatre 11% 2 Sutter Street Theatre 10% 3 Woodland Opera House 8% 4 Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 7% 5 Celebration Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Allie Rene - LEGALLY BLONDE Davis Musical Theatre Company 10% 2 Jakob Salgado - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Sutter Street Theatre 8% 3 Kenny Brian Gagni - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Rise Up Theatre Co 6% 4 Tennessee Carver - ANNIE Lyric Rose Theatre Co. 6% 5 Brissa Magallanes - GREASE Sutter Street Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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