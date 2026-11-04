Feature: THE SOFIA SOIREE Returns to the B St. Theatre

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If you like Broadway stars, a little theatrical magic, and a reason to get dressed up for a night out, the Sofia Soirée should be on your calendar. Returning November 7, this year's event promises an evening of entertainment, surprises, and celebration, with Tony Award-winning actress Faith Prince headlining the festivities.

In addition to Prince, the evening boasts quite an entertainment lineup with a little something for every taste. Dane the Mentalist will bring some interactive mystery to the proceedings, while Sacramento Dance Theatre will take the stage with a special performance choreographed by Jacob Gutiérrez-Montoya. During dinner, guests will enjoy lovely harp music by Lauren Sharkey, and Andrew Mills will provide jazz guitar in the Bourbon Bar during the afterparty.

The event is co-chaired by Jacob Gutiérrez-Montoya and Eva Nybo, who have assembled an equally impressive committee of community leaders and supporters. Joining them in bringing the evening to life are Dr. Kawanaa Carter, Shirley Liu, Brooke Seymour, Jim Alves, Shelly Christy, Jennifer Reason, Carissa Beecham, Laine Himmelmann-Kornberg, and Jeff Marmins. This is Gutiérrez-Montoya’s fifth year planning the Soirée, so you can expect even more from this evening. This year's celebration has an especially meaningful milestone attached to it—the 40th Anniversary of B Street Theatre. Forty years of bringing theatre, creativity, and arts education to our community is worth celebrating.

There's also a fitting theme to this year's celebration: Chrysalis. Think transformation, growth, and the exciting possibilities that come with change. Much like a caterpillar emerging as a butterfly, the theme reflects The Sofia and B Street Theatre's own journey over the past 40 years, as well as the countless young lives transformed through the arts. It's a lovely metaphor for what theatre does best: opens doors, encourages us to see the world differently, and reminds us that a little imagination can change just about anything.

The impact goes well beyond the stage. Proceeds from the Soirée support arts education programs that reach more than 50,000 students each year. They also help fund hospital outreach through Child Life Programs and support the development of expanded sensory-sensitive programming. The evening's generosity reaches far beyond the people lucky enough to be in the room.

There are three ways to join the fun, depending on what you want to experience. The VIP Dinner ticket includes dinner and the full entertainment experience. The Showtime option is perfect for those who want to catch the performances and enjoy the evening's festivities, while the Afterparty ticket offers access to the celebration in the Bourbon Bar. No matter which one you choose, you won’t be disappointed.

As Gutiérrez-Montoya puts it, "The Sofia Soirée is about more than one incredible night. It's about celebrating 40 years of bringing theatre and arts education to our community while investing in the next generation. Every ticket, sponsorship, and contribution helps us continue that work. We would love to have the community celebrate with us!"

Forty years of theatre, thousands of young people discovering the arts, and programs that bring creativity to those who need it most? That's ample reason to celebrate. Add Faith Prince, a mentalist, live music, dance, and a Bourbon Bar, and you've got the makings of a memorable evening.

The Sofia Soirée takes place on November 7. Come for the camaraderie (and food!), stay for the entertainment, and leave knowing you've helped keep the magic of theatre alive for another generation.

More information and tickets may be found at bstreettheatre.org.

Photo courtesy of B St. Theatre.

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