FREUD ON COCAINE Returns to the Whitefire Theatre

Performances run March 29 through May 3.
Freud on Cocaine, the outrageous new comedy based on the documented letters, notes, dreams and recollections of Sigmund Freud that attest to his decade-long use of cocaine in his practice and personal life, will return to the Whitefire Theatre for a second run in 2024.
Jonathan Slavin (Santa Clarita Diet, Dr. Ken, Better Off Ted) stars in the title role as one of the most important thinkers of the 20th century, a respected doctor, a loving husband, a devoted father — and a drug addict. Currently nominated for seven Broadway World awards.
Performances run March 29 through May 3 at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
Videos