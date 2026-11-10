City Theatre to Stage A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE ROCK & ROLL PANTO in Sacramento

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Sacramento City College's City Theatre brings a new British Panto to the stage: A Christmas Carol: the Rock & Roll Panto. The comedy-filled production opens Friday, November 20, and plays through Sunday, December 13. Performances are November 20, 21, 27, 28, December 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, & 12 at 7:30 pm; and November 22, 29, December 6 & 13 at 2:00 pm.

Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.citytheatre.net.

THE PLAY

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE ROCK & ROLL PANTO

﻿Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim are coming to City Theatre in this Year’s Holiday Panto. See them as never before as they sing the songs of Spandex and 1980s Hair Bands in A Christmas Carol, The Rock & Roll Panto!

There will be, as always, a live band! - Dad jokes, and, of course, candy!!!

Since 2007, City Theatre has been producing their annual Holiday British-style Panto with a distinctly Sacramento twist. The traditional irreverent satire of popular fairy tales and legends now takes on a novel. The high energy pace, rockin' popular music, and over-the-top audience participation makes this great fun for the entire family of all ages!

A Christmas Carol, the Rock & Rock Panto, written by Christine Nicholson and Luther Hanson, and directed by Christine Nicholson, plays from November 20 through December 13 at the Art Court Theatre at Sacramento City College. For tickets, dates and times, and information go to www.citytheatre.net

THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Christine Nicholson and Luther Hanson

Christine Nicholson

Christine has been teaching Theatre at the University/College level for over twenty years, directing professionally for over twenty years, and has been a working actor since the 1980s. She is an Associate Producer/Director for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, a founding member of The Splinter Group Theatre (a theatre dedicated to Panto), and a member of the Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. She’s directed TWELFTH NIGHT (twice), ROMEO AND JULIET, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, HAMLET and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM for Sacramento State University, and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at both UC Berkeley and the Sacramento Theatre Company. She’s also adapted and directed 10 productions for Sacramento City College’s Shakespeare Lite Program. She played Feste/TWELFTH NIGHT at Big Idea Theatre; Rosalind /AS YOU LIKE IT at Tahoe Shakespeare; Antipholus/COMEDY OF ERRORS, Emilia/OTHELLO, and Lady Macbeth at the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival; and title roles in /KING LEAR and MACBETH, Angelo/MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Dogberry/MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Friar Lawrence/ROMEO AND JULIET for the Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. Other favorite roles include Martha/WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf, Anna/CLOSER, and Greta/CARTHAGINIANS. Christine holds an MFA in Theatre from UC Davis (Irish Drama focus).

Luther Hanson

Luther Hanson studied theatre at UC Irvine, and British Literature at San Diego State University. He has acted for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Rep, The Old Globe Theatre, Western Stage, Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Sacramento Theatre Company, Summer Repertory Theatre, and Synergy Stage. He has directed for City Theatre and the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. He teaches acting and playwriting at Sacramento City College, and he is the Festival Director for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. Luther has written a collection of short one-acts called The Silliest Stuff That E’er I Heard, as well as several full-length plays, including King Arthur (in the style of Shakespeare); Bite Me, Cleopatra; My Little Druid; Malvolio’s Revenge; Another As You Like It Reunion; and adaptations of Mr. Toad and A Christmas Carol. And he has co-written a number of British Pantos with Christine Nicholson.

THE DIRECTOR

Christine Nicholson

Christine has been teaching Theatre at the University/College level for over twenty years, directing professionally for over twenty years, and has been a working actor since the 1980s. She is an Associate Producer/Director for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, a founding member of The Splinter Group Theatre (a theatre dedicated to Panto), and a member of the Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. She’s directed TWELFTH NIGHT (twice), ROMEO AND JULIET, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, HAMLET and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM for Sacramento State University, and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at both UC Berkeley and the Sacramento Theatre Company. She’s also adapted and directed 10 productions for Sacramento City College’s Shakespeare Lite Program. She played Feste/TWELFTH NIGHT at Big Idea Theatre; Rosalind /AS YOU LIKE IT at Tahoe Shakespeare; Antipholus/COMEDY OF ERRORS, Emilia/OTHELLO, and Lady Macbeth at the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival; and title roles in /KING LEAR and MACBETH, Angelo/MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Dogberry/MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Friar Lawrence/ROMEO AND JULIET for the Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. Other favorite roles include Martha/WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf, Anna/CLOSER, and Greta/CARTHAGINIANS. Christine holds an MFA in Theatre from UC Davis (Irish Drama focus).

THE PRODUCTION

﻿A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE ROCK & ROLL PANTO is directed by Christine Nicholson. The artistic team includes Mike Poe (scenic and lighting design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), Lisa Carmen Ross (choreography), Jonathan Blum (musical direction), and Corey Winfield (vocal direction).

The band includes Jonathan Blum (keyboards and director), and Steve Ibarra (drums).

The cast includes Riley Burke, Sinead Kennedy, Ted Muhlhauser, Holly Nicola, Sarah Palmero, Kathleen Poe, Robin Sanchez, Mark Silver, Augustine Botha, Shannon Poe, Dennis Redpath, Matt Nelsenador, Jake Brooks, Myah Doty, Blaze Gonzalez, and Edwin Robles.

ABOUT CITY THEATRE

City Theatre is the performing arts program at Sacramento City College, part of the Los Rios Community College District, in Sacramento, California. City Theatre’s season consists of four Mainstage productions, two Storytime children's productions, and the elementary school touring troupe known as The Pennywhistle Players. Storytime Theatre returned in the Spring of 2023. The Pennywhistle Players troupe is currently on hiatus. During the summer, City Theatre produces the annual Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. The company welcomes all students and members of the community to audition and participate in their award-winning productions.

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