The Mariinsky Theatre Closes Box Office Through July 26th, 2020

The box-offices of the Mariinsky Theatre will remain closed until 26 July 2020 in accordance with Resolutions Nos 121 and 490 of the Government of St Petersburg on measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in St Petersburg.

Performances and concerts planned for the period from 18 March 2020 have been postponed to later dates this current season and the next. Tickets for postponed performances and concerts remain valid and need not be returned.

For any questions that arise please contact the information service between 11.00 and 19.00 by phoning +7-812-3264141 or by messaging tickets@mariinsky.ru.

The Mariinsky Theatre is planning to host its traditional Stars of the White Nights summer festival. The festival programme and dates will be announced in due course.

The Mariinsky Opera Company is a natural blend of experience, traditions and youthful energy. Its soloists perform not just on their home stage but at leading opera houses throughout the world. Once again, following a lengthy interruption, the theatre is playing host to world premieres of productions of operas by contemporary composers, among them Rodion Shchedrin's The Enchanted Wanderer, Alexander Smelkov's The Brothers Karamazov and Nikolai Karetnikov's The Mystery of the Apostle Paul. In the 1990s and at the start of this century works by Richard Wagner returned to the repertoire, among them his Der Ring des Nibelungen, performed - as are other operatic works - in the original language. European classics are represented by operas by Mozart, Verdi, Berlioz, Donizetti, Leoncavallo, Puccini, Bizet, Rossini, Richard Strauss, Janáček, Bartók, Britten and other composers. In line with tradition, the repertoire is based on operas by Russian composers including Glinka, Borodin, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky, Shostakovich and Prokofiev.

