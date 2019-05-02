The Lambs Announces its Mission to Moscow

The Lambs , America's oldest professional theatrical organization, has been invited to perform Chekhov's "The Proposal" in Moscow at the International Theater Festival, "Spring in Melikhovo 2019."

Peter Kingsley, V.P. of The Lambs and the play's director, along with Annette Berning (a fellow Lamb), and Nico Baumgartner will perform this one act/three-character comedy by invitation of the State Autonomous Cultural Institute of the Moscow Region.

The festival gathers acting companies from around the world to participate by presenting productions at the State Literary and Memorial Museum-Reserve of A.P. Chekhov, "Melikhovo." (pictured) Under the direction of Mr. Kingsley, The Lambs' Theater Lab began performing The Proposal at The Lambs' 3 West 51st Street clubhouse - its home for over 43 years - last summer for members and invited guests, when it caught the attention of Sir Aubrey Mellor (knighted with the Order of the Australian Medal for his work on the Australian stage). Friends with Mr. Kingsley since 2004, Sir Aubrey recommended applying to the festival after viewing a videotape of The Lambs' production. The 'Mission to Moscow' is being supported by a grant from The Lambs Foundation. Marc Baron, Shepherd of The Lambs, stated, "This is a wonderful opportunity for not only the performers, but for The Lambs, helping spread awareness of our Club's unique history of over 145 years of creativity. The Lambs has always been a place not just to have fun, but place to nurture those active in the arts." Peter Kingsley stated, "The chance to perform at Anton Chekhov's estate near Moscow is a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from and share with our Russian counterparts abroad. I'll bring The Lambs' club flag to plant it where it has never flown before."

The Moscow Region will provide hotel accommodations, full board and transfers for the troupe. All other expenses will be covered by The Lambs Foundation. Persons wishing to help support this Mission to Moscow may make tax-deductible donations to The Lambs Foundation at their web site - www.TheLambs.org/donate. You may read more about The Lambs, Inc., online at www.The-Lambs.org .

The Lambs was founded in New York in 1874. Lambs have been founders of The Actors' Fund of America, ASCAP, Actor's Equity, Paramount Pictures, United Artists, Screen Actors Guild, and SAG-AFTRA. Lambs include a wide array of actors, singers, dancers, authors, painters, producers, playwrights - a virtual Who's Who of entertainment and the arts. Lerner & Loewe first met at The Lambs, and Frederick Loewe left a bequest of royalties from Brigadoon to The Lambs Foundation.

A full report with photos will be issued and posted on the Club website when our troupe returns in mid-May.





