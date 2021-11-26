The Story of Kai and Gerda is now playing at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia. Performances run through 16 January. Learn more at https://www.bolshoirussia.com/performance/The_Story_of_Kai_and_Gerda/02-January-2022/19:00/6698/.

Artists:

Conductor - Anton Grishanin

Opera company - Bolshoi Opera

Credits:

Music by Sergei Banevich

Valery Leventhal, Designer

Damir Ismagilov, Lighting Designer

Dmitry Belyanushkin, Stage Director