THE STORY OF KAI AND GERDA is Now Playing at the Bolshoi Theatre

Performances run through 16 January.

Nov. 26, 2021  
The Story of Kai and Gerda is now playing at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia. Performances run through 16 January. Learn more at https://www.bolshoirussia.com/performance/The_Story_of_Kai_and_Gerda/02-January-2022/19:00/6698/.

Artists:

Conductor - Anton Grishanin

Opera company - Bolshoi Opera

Credits:

Music by Sergei Banevich

Valery Leventhal, Designer

Damir Ismagilov, Lighting Designer

Dmitry Belyanushkin, Stage Director


