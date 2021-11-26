THE STORY OF KAI AND GERDA is Now Playing at the Bolshoi Theatre
Performances run through 16 January.
The Story of Kai and Gerda is now playing at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia. Performances run through 16 January. Learn more at https://www.bolshoirussia.com/performance/The_Story_of_Kai_and_Gerda/02-January-2022/19:00/6698/.
Artists:
Conductor - Anton Grishanin
Opera company - Bolshoi Opera
Credits:
Music by Sergei Banevich
Valery Leventhal, Designer
Damir Ismagilov, Lighting Designer
Dmitry Belyanushkin, Stage Director