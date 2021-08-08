THE QUEEN OF SPADES Will Be Performed at Bolshoi in September

The Queen of Spades will be performed at Bolshoi next month. Performances take place 13-15 September 2021.

The production features a libretto by Modest Tchaikovsky, after the novel of the same name by Alexander Pushkin.

For seventeen years of the new century (the eighteenth year has just begun), there is the third time the Bolshoi is going to show a new stage version of The Queen of Spades, what makes this opera an absolute repertoire leader. Find the clue to this story, explain the secret meaning of mystical events - these goals have long been pursued by directors not only in drama and cinema, but also in opera. For sure, they're bowing before Tchaikovsky, but never diminishing Pushkin (however, his novella is known to be dramatically different from the libretto). That is a carte blanche for a stage director. So the Bolshoi Theatre trusted an acclaimed drama theater director Rimas Tuminas to stage the third* version of The Queen of Spades.

Music Director: Tugan Sokhiev

Stage Director: Rimas Tuminas

Director, Choreographer: Anželika Cholina

Set Designer: Adomas Jacovskis

Costume Designer: Maria Danilova

Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov

Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov

Check out a trailer below: