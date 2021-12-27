Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Bolshoi

Performances will run through 6 January 2022.

Dec. 27, 2021  
The Nutcracker is now playing at Bolshoi. Performances will run through 6 January 2022.

The production premiered on 12 April 1966. The performance has 1 intermission and will run for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The Nutcracker features a libretto by Yuri Grigorovich, after the fairy-tale of the same name by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann, and with ideas from the scenario by Marius Petipa.

Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
Designer: Simon Virsaladze
Music Director: Gennadi Rozhdestvensky

Learn more at https://www.bolshoirussia.com/performance/nutcracker/28-December-2021/12:00/6680/.


