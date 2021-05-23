THE FAIR AT SOROCHYNTSI Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Month
Performances will run May 27-29, 2021.
The Fair at Sorochyntsi will be performed by Bolshoi this month. The production features a libretto by composer after the novel of the same name by Nikolay Gogol. Completed version by Vissarion Shebalin.
Cast:
- Conductor - Alexey Vereshchagin
- Cherevik - German Yukavsky
- Khivrya - Irina Berezina
- Parasya - Tatiana Koninskaya
- Godfather - Roman Shevchuk
- Gritsko - Igor Vyalykh
- Afanasy Ivanovich - Vitaly Rodin
- The Gipsy - Kirill Filin
Creatives:
- Stage Director: Boris Pokrovsky
- Music Director: Lev Ossovsky
- Set Design: Stanislav Benediktov
- Choreographer: Liliya Talankina
- Lighting Designer: Vladimir Ivakin
2018 revival:
- Revival Director: Igor Merkulov
- Revival Music Director: Alexey Vereshchagin
- Choreographer: Elizaveta Muravyeva
The production will be performed at Boris Pokrovsky Chamber Stage. It premiered at the Chamber Music Theater on 14 June, 2000. The first performance of the revival was held on September 22, 2018.
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/1000000/.