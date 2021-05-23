THE FAIR AT SOROCHYNTSI Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Month

The Fair at Sorochyntsi will be performed by Bolshoi this month. The production features a libretto by composer after the novel of the same name by Nikolay Gogol. Completed version by Vissarion Shebalin.

Performances will run May 27-29, 2021.

Cast:

Conductor - Alexey Vereshchagin

Cherevik - German Yukavsky

Khivrya - Irina Berezina

Parasya - Tatiana Koninskaya

Godfather - Roman Shevchuk

Gritsko - Igor Vyalykh

Afanasy Ivanovich - Vitaly Rodin

The Gipsy - Kirill Filin

Creatives:

Stage Director: Boris Pokrovsky

Music Director: Lev Ossovsky

Set Design: Stanislav Benediktov

Choreographer: Liliya Talankina

Lighting Designer: Vladimir Ivakin

2018 revival:

Revival Director: Igor Merkulov

Revival Music Director: Alexey Vereshchagin

Choreographer: Elizaveta Muravyeva

The production will be performed at Boris Pokrovsky Chamber Stage. It premiered at the Chamber Music Theater on 14 June, 2000. The first performance of the revival was held on September 22, 2018.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/1000000/.