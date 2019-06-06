SWAN LAKE to Play Moscow Kremlin Theatre

The classic ballet, Swan Lake, will play at Moscow Kremlin Theatre on June 13.

The performance contains choreographed episodes by Lev Ivanov, Marius Petipa, Alexander Gorsky.

The Swan Lake ballet with brilliant music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky is currently the most famous ballet in the world, and a symbol of the Russian ballet.

The base of the story is an old German legend telling about a beautiful princess Odette turned into a swan by the curse of an evil wizard Rothbart. Swan Lake as performed by the Kremlin Ballet Theatre is an ever young lyrical charm of a classic dance inspired plasticity of pattern, a mysterious harmony of music and choreography.

The ballet's Stage director Andrei Petrov preserved the classical edition of the ballet made by the great Russian choreographers A.Gorsky, M.Petipa and L.Ivanov having added and having turned into one several separate episodes for the sake of the performance integrity. Esthetic perception of the ballet is accompanied by the wonderful works of scene designer Stanislav Benediktov and costume designer Olga Polyanskaya.

The performance is constantly in the company's repertory and is invariably of great success among spectators. In this staging immortal power of the national school of the Russian ballet is felt which upon its right has acquired world acknowledgement.

The performance is accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra Radio Orpheus (Artistic managing director and Principal conductor - Sergey Kondrashov).

For tickets and more information about Swan Lake, tap here.





