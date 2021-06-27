Gioacchino Rossini's Il Viaggio a Reims will be performed at Bolshoi this week. Running June 30-July 4, the show premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on December 12, 2018.

This production features a libretto by Luigi Balocchi based on the novel "Corinne, ou L'Italie" by Germaine de Staël.

Conductor: Tugan Sokhiev

Stage Director: Damiano Michieletto

Set Designer: Paolo Fantin

Costume Designer: Carla Teti

Lighting Designer: Alessandro Carletti

Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/il_viaggio-2018/.