IL VIAGGIO A REIMS Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week
The production runs June 30-July 4.
Gioacchino Rossini's Il Viaggio a Reims will be performed at Bolshoi this week. Running June 30-July 4, the show premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on December 12, 2018.
This production features a libretto by Luigi Balocchi based on the novel "Corinne, ou L'Italie" by Germaine de Staël.
Conductor: Tugan Sokhiev
Stage Director: Damiano Michieletto
Set Designer: Paolo Fantin
Costume Designer: Carla Teti
Lighting Designer: Alessandro Carletti
Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/il_viaggio-2018/.