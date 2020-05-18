Bolshoi Theater is Optimistic About Returning to Performances

Forbes has reported that Moscow's famed Bolshoi Theater is optimistic about resuming performances after the coronavirus caused the theater to temporarily close its doors.

In an interview with AFP, published by the Moscow Times, the general director of Moscow's Bolshoi Theater, Vladimir Urin, discussed an "optimistic scenario" in which rehearsals could resume in July.

Urin shared: "I very much hope that in mid-September we will open the season,"

Currently, all performances until June 30 have been cancelled, but the theater has been streaming filmed versions of some of its performances on the website.

