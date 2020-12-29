Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bolshoi Presents THE STORY OF KAI AND GERDA

Performances run through January 3, 2021.

Dec. 29, 2020  

Bolshoi presents The Story Of Kai And Gerda. The production premiered on 28 November 2014. Performances run through January 3, 2021.

The Story Of Kai And Gerda is a romantic opera for children in two acts. It is sung in Russian with English surtitles.

Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes.

Libretto by Tatiana Kalinina
Music Director: Anton Grishanin
Stage Director: Dmitry Belyanushkin
Set Designer: Valery Leventhal
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Choreographer: Natalia Fiksel

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/807/.


