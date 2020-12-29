Bolshoi presents The Story Of Kai And Gerda. The production premiered on 28 November 2014. Performances run through January 3, 2021.

The Story Of Kai And Gerda is a romantic opera for children in two acts. It is sung in Russian with English surtitles.

Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes.

Libretto by Tatiana Kalinina

Music Director: Anton Grishanin

Stage Director: Dmitry Belyanushkin

Set Designer: Valery Leventhal

Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov

Choreographer: Natalia Fiksel

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/807/