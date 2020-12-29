Bolshoi Presents THE STORY OF KAI AND GERDA
Performances run through January 3, 2021.
Bolshoi presents The Story Of Kai And Gerda. The production premiered on 28 November 2014. Performances run through January 3, 2021.
The Story Of Kai And Gerda is a romantic opera for children in two acts. It is sung in Russian with English surtitles.
Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes.
Libretto by Tatiana Kalinina
Music Director: Anton Grishanin
Stage Director: Dmitry Belyanushkin
Set Designer: Valery Leventhal
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Choreographer: Natalia Fiksel
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/807/.