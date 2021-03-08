Bolshoi Presents THE FOUNTAIN OF BAKHCHISARAI
Samara Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre presents this event in the framework of Golden Mask National Theatre Festival.
Bolshoi presents The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, a ballet-poem in four acts with a prologue and epilogue.
The production features a libretto by Nikolai Volkov based on the poem by Alexander Pushkin, with choreography by Rostislav Zakharov (1934).
Conductor: Evgeny Khokhlov
Choreographer: Daria Pavlenko
Set Designer: Andrei Voitenko
Costume Designer: Tatiana Noginova
Lighting Designer: Alexander Naumov
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/10030/.