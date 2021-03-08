Bolshoi presents The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, a ballet-poem in four acts with a prologue and epilogue.

Samara Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre presents this event in the framework of Golden Mask National Theatre Festival.

The production features a libretto by Nikolai Volkov based on the poem by Alexander Pushkin, with choreography by Rostislav Zakharov (1934).

Conductor: Evgeny Khokhlov

Choreographer: Daria Pavlenko

Set Designer: Andrei Voitenko

Costume Designer: Tatiana Noginova

Lighting Designer: Alexander Naumov

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/10030/.