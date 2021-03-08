Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bolshoi Presents THE FOUNTAIN OF BAKHCHISARAI

Samara Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre presents this event in the framework of Golden Mask National Theatre Festival.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Bolshoi presents The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, a ballet-poem in four acts with a prologue and epilogue.

The production features a libretto by Nikolai Volkov based on the poem by Alexander Pushkin, with choreography by Rostislav Zakharov (1934).

Conductor: Evgeny Khokhlov
Choreographer: Daria Pavlenko
Set Designer: Andrei Voitenko
Costume Designer: Tatiana Noginova
Lighting Designer: Alexander Naumov

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/10030/.


