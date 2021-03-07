Bolshoi Presents SPARTACUS

Bolshoi has announced its production of Spartacus, featuring a libretto by Yuri Grigorovich. The production is based on the novel of the same name by Raffaello Giovagnolli, with ideas used from the scenario by Nikolai Volkov.

Spartacus, as is known, was produced twice at the Bolshoi Theatre before Grigorovich, first by Igor Moiseyevy, then by Leonid Jakobson - both well-known masters. The same grandiose music by Aram Khachaturyan, the same legendary stage, virtually the same dancers in the lead roles, and the same mass of historical parallels: the heavy millstones of ancient history turned on stage, and, in the name of that very same freedom, the Thracian Spartacus lost his life, submitting to tragic inevitability. With the appearance of Grigorovich, it was as if all these truths spoke anew. It was as if a different age had set in, a different ballet civilization and this was felt immediately - both in the auditorium and by professionals. Historical and philosophical definitions do not change - what changes is the way they are presented.

Choreographer: Yuri GrigorovichDesigner: Simon Virsaladze Music Director: Gennadi RozhdestvenskyLighting Designer: Mikhail Sokolov

