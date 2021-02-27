Bolshoi Presents FOUR CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A PLOT
The performances features four young international choreographers, making their debut with Russia’s esteemed ballet troupe.
Bolshoi presents, Four Characters in Search of a Plot. The event features four young international choreographers, making their debut with Russia's esteemed ballet troupe.
Commissioned for the production are an hour-long piece,"The Ninth Wave" by Bryan Arias (Puerto Rico) and three 15-minute works, "Just" by Simone Valastro (Italy), "Fading" by Dimo Milev (Bulgaria) and "Silentium" by Martin Chaix (France).
Check out the full programme below!
The Ninth Wave
to music by Mikhail Glinka and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Choreographer: Bryan Arias
Music Director: Pavel Klinichev
Lighting Designer: Lukas Wiedmer
Costume Designer: Bregje van Balen
Projection Designer: Tabea Rothfuchs
Just
to music by David LangChoreographer and Designer: Simone Valastro
Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin
Fading
to music by Enrique GranadosChoreographer: Dimo Milev
Costume Designer: Dimo Milev
Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin Accompanied by piano. INTERVAL
Silentium
to music by Arvo PärtChoreographer: Martin Chaix
Music Director: Pavel Klinichev
Set Designer: Thomas Mika
Costume Designer: Aleksandar Noshpal
Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin Accompanied by the Bolshoi Theatre Ochestra.