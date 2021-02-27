Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bolshoi Presents FOUR CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A PLOT

The performances features four young international choreographers, making their debut with Russia’s esteemed ballet troupe.

Feb. 27, 2021  
Bolshoi Presents FOUR CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A PLOT

Bolshoi presents, Four Characters in Search of a Plot. The event features four young international choreographers, making their debut with Russia's esteemed ballet troupe.

Commissioned for the production are an hour-long piece,"The Ninth Wave" by Bryan Arias (Puerto Rico) and three 15-minute works, "Just" by Simone Valastro (Italy), "Fading" by Dimo Milev (Bulgaria) and "Silentium" by Martin Chaix (France).

Check out the full programme below!

The Ninth Wave

to music by Mikhail Glinka and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Choreographer: Bryan Arias
Music Director: Pavel Klinichev
Lighting Designer: Lukas Wiedmer
Costume Designer: Bregje van Balen
Projection Designer: Tabea Rothfuchs

Accompanied by the Bolshoi Theatre Ochestra.

INTERVAL

Just

to music by David Lang

Choreographer and Designer: Simone Valastro
Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin

Fading

to music by Enrique Granados

Choreographer: Dimo Milev
Costume Designer: Dimo Milev
Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin

Accompanied by piano.

INTERVAL

Silentium

to music by Arvo Pärt

Choreographer: Martin Chaix
Music Director: Pavel Klinichev
Set Designer: Thomas Mika
Costume Designer: Aleksandar Noshpal
Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin

Accompanied by the Bolshoi Theatre Ochestra.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Captain In Training Hat
Broadway Sticker
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Russia Stories
THE BRIGHT STREAM Begins at Bolshoi Theatre This Month Photo

THE BRIGHT STREAM Begins at Bolshoi Theatre This Month

Moscow Will Not Renew Kirill Serebrennikovs Contract as Director of the Gogol Center Photo

Moscow Will Not Renew Kirill Serebrennikov's Contract as Director of the Gogol Center

Russian State Ballet and Opera House Comes to Dubai Opera For GISELLE Photo

Russian State Ballet and Opera House Comes to Dubai Opera For GISELLE

Bolshoi Presents LE CORSAIRE Photo

Bolshoi Presents LE CORSAIRE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hi Jakarta Production Announces Open Hip Hop Free Trial Class
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!