Bolshoi presents, Four Characters in Search of a Plot. The event features four young international choreographers, making their debut with Russia's esteemed ballet troupe.

Commissioned for the production are an hour-long piece,"The Ninth Wave" by Bryan Arias (Puerto Rico) and three 15-minute works, "Just" by Simone Valastro (Italy), "Fading" by Dimo Milev (Bulgaria) and "Silentium" by Martin Chaix (France).



The Ninth Wave

to music by Mikhail Glinka and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Choreographer: Bryan Arias

Music Director: Pavel Klinichev

Lighting Designer: Lukas Wiedmer

Costume Designer: Bregje van Balen

Projection Designer: Tabea Rothfuchs

Accompanied by the Bolshoi Theatre Ochestra.

INTERVAL

Just

to music by David Lang

Choreographer and Designer: Simone Valastro Lighting Designer: Anton Stikhin

Fading

to music by Enrique Granados

Accompanied by piano.

INTERVAL

Silentium

to music by Arvo Pärt

Accompanied by the Bolshoi Theatre Ochestra.