Bolshoi presents A Hero Of Our Time. Performances take place December 8-10, 2020.

Composer: Ilya Demutsky

Choreographer: Yuri Possokhov

Director, Designer and Author of Libretto: Kirill Serebrennikov

Costume Designers: Elena Zaitseva, Kirill Serebrennikov

Music Director: Anton Grishanin

Lighting Designer & Video: Simon Donger

The new ballet score, based on motifs from the Lermontov novel A Hero of Our Time, was commissioned from the very young (32-year-old) Petersburg composer Ilya Demutsky who, though not averse to experiments, keeps to a fairly traditional musical language. However his acute interest in contemporary topics which finds reflection in his music, and his outlook immediately indicated that the ballet version of Lermontov's Pechorin would in no way be a younger brother to the 'Byronic' Conrad in Le Corsaire.

