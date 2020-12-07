Bolshoi Presents A HERO OF OUR TIME
Performances take place December 8-10, 2020.
Composer: Ilya Demutsky
Choreographer: Yuri Possokhov
Director, Designer and Author of Libretto: Kirill Serebrennikov
Costume Designers: Elena Zaitseva, Kirill Serebrennikov
Music Director: Anton Grishanin
Lighting Designer & Video: Simon Donger
The new ballet score, based on motifs from the Lermontov novel A Hero of Our Time, was commissioned from the very young (32-year-old) Petersburg composer Ilya Demutsky who, though not averse to experiments, keeps to a fairly traditional musical language. However his acute interest in contemporary topics which finds reflection in his music, and his outlook immediately indicated that the ballet version of Lermontov's Pechorin would in no way be a younger brother to the 'Byronic' Conrad in Le Corsaire.