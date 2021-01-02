Bolshoi Ballet Continues Production of THE NUTCRACKER Despite the Pandemic

Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet said the show must go on, as they continue to present their production of The Nutcracker despite the pandemic, KSRO reports.

However, there are some precautions being taken. Capacity has been capped at 25%, and staff and patrons must have their temperature checked upon entering the building. Face masks are also required.

"We are happy people because we have the opportunity to work today," Makhar Vaziev, Bolshoi Ballet director, told ABC News.

Alexey Putintsev, who debuted in The Nutcracker this Christmas, said he doesn't even notice the more sparse audience.

"Those people in the audience give such an ovation - you could not have dreamt of it! They make up for 100%, 150%, and they cheer!" he said.

The Nutcracker has been running almost daily, sometimes twice a day, from Dec. 22, and will run through Jan. 7.

Learn more about The Nutcracker and purchase tickets to an upcoming performance at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/62/.