Yorktown Stage to Present U.S. Debut of A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A STORY OF HOPE

Yorktown Heights' Yorktown Stage will debut the new musical A Christmas Carol - A Story of Hope on Thanksgiving weekend. The show is a brand-new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, set in London, Christmas 1843 and blends contemporary music with the classic story.

The production premieres on November 26, with five shows from November 26 to November 28, and will finish its run the last week of December with performances from December 26 to December 31.

The show is written, based on the original Dickens book, and directed by Veronika Hindle, a Yorktown resident with numerous theater credits throughout Europe. The set is by Dave Benson, who has regularly collaborated with Hindle. The original score has been written by two European music stars, Martin Harich and Matej Smutny. The production will feature choreography by Jennifer Lido, lighting design by Melanie Leff, sound design by Jesse Melito, stage management by Casey Brehm, and costume design by Hindle herself.

"The story celebrates the importance of kindness, family, friends and community, and the key message is to never give up Hope," says Hindle. "Hope changed the future for Ebenezer Scrooge. The hope of Bob Cratchit was in his prayers praying for his son, Tiny Tim, to get better. Fred, Scrooge's nephew, hoped to have a good friendship with his uncle, and the poor people hoped for a better life."

The cast includes Isaac J. Conner as Scrooge, Brett Owen as Bob Cratchit, Gabriela Mikova Johnson as Mrs. Cratchit, Colin Keane as Tiny Tim, Austin Gresham as Fred, Michelle Foard as Jane, Olivia Baumann as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Edward Fonzo as Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present, David Aiello as the Butcher and the Ghost Of Christmas Future, Gabrielle Paige as Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Dilber, Charlotte Athanasidy as Belle, John Mahanna as George, Addison Valentino as Fan and Jack Keane as Young Scrooge, with Jarrett Bruno as Peter, Cameron Lucas as Belinda, Holly Hindle as Martha, and an ensemble including Douglas DeMarco, Donna Scheer, Jeffrey Schlotman, Jake Sperling, Peter Stoop.

"We just added a hint of Christmas spice to the already amazing mulled wine to make it more special... It is beautiful, dramatic and genuine. As a producer and co-creator, I could not be happier. This musical is a Christmas miracle," shared Hindle.

"A Christmas Carol - A Story of Hope" will transport audiences back in time to a magical Victorian Christmas. From the cobblestone streets to high timber beams, the sets were made in the United Kingdom and shipped to the United States in two 40-foot containers-- no small feat with COVID restrictions.

Although published almost two centuries ago, A Christmas Carol explores the problems of society, wealth, poverty, relationships, and struggles which can still be recognized in our modern world.

For more info and tickets, visit www.yorktownstage.org.

About Yorktown Stage

Yorktown Stage has been delighting audiences for 21 seasons and funded solely by its own programs, Voted Best in Family Entertainment, Yorktown Stage mounts productions, featuring a wide variety of first rate, live, professional theatre, including hit Broadway musicals, revivals of the classics and children's musicals. It is also home to Yorktown Stage Kids which presents yearly productions featuring the future stars of theatre with children 8-18 years of age.

Barry Liebman is the producing director of Yorktown Stage with August Abatecola serving as artistic director for the theater.