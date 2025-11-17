Taghkanic Chorale to Perform Bach And Handel In Cortlandt Manor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Taghkanic Chorale will perform its annual holiday concert—entitled Rejoice and Sing! Choral Masterworks for the Season—on December 13 and 14, in Cortlandt Manor, NY. The Chorale will be joined by a period-instrument ensemble and renowned vocal soloists.

It features the youthful brilliance and contrapuntal vitality of Handel’s Dixit Dominus, along with motets by Praetorius, Brahms, and Mendelssohn. They offer unique perspectives on the sacred choral tradition across centuries. The performance concludes with the luminous Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben from J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248), “a work of festive grandeur that epitomizes the richness of Lutheran baroque music.”

Performances are Saturday, December 13 at 8 pm, and Sunday, December 14 at 3 pm, at St. Columbanus Church, 122 Oregon Road, Cortlandt. Soloists include sopranos Zen Wu and Sophia Low, mezzo Kirsten Sollek, tenor Maximillian Jansen, and bass Richard Lippold. Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $12 for students, and free for children under 12 with an adult. Tickets are available from Chorale members, on their website, or at the door. Following each performance, audiences are invited to stay for a wine and snack reception. The concerts will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Established in 1967, The Taghkanic Chorale has been sharing great choral masterworks with Westchester/Putnam audiences for 58 years. It is a non-profit, non-sectarian group that rehearses Tuesday evenings and performs each Spring and Fall.

