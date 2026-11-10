THE LION IN WINTER Comes to The Schoolhouse Theater This December

NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This holiday season, The Schoolhouse Theater invites audiences to spend Christmas with a family that makes their own look positively harmonious.

James Goldman's The Lion in Winter, one of the American theater's most brilliantly entertaining historical dramas, arrives at The Schoolhouse Theater December 4-20, directed by Artistic Director Owen Thompson. A dazzling combination of political thriller, domestic warfare, and razor-sharp comedy, the play transforms a royal Christmas gathering into a deliciously savage battle for love, power, and the throne of England.

The year is 1183. King Henry II has summoned his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their three ambitious sons to his castle for Christmas. Also in attendance are the young King Philip of France and Henry's mistress, Princess Alais. Ostensibly, the occasion is a family celebration. In reality, everyone has an agenda, everyone has a secret, and almost everyone is plotting against everyone else.

What follows is a breathtaking contest of intelligence and will, as alliances shift, betrayals multiply, and the most powerful family in Europe discovers that the one thing harder than ruling an empire is surviving Christmas together.

The production stars Elisabeth S. Rodgers as Eleanor of Aquitaine, returning to The Schoolhouse following acclaimed appearances in Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Faith Healer, and Dana Watkins as Henry II, who appeared earlier this season in Outside Mullingar. They lead an ensemble featuring Peterson Townsend as Richard, Aaron Lamm as Geoffrey, Max Murray as Philip II of France, returning after Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Julia Zorratto as Alais.

For director Owen Thompson, the play's enduring power lies in its extraordinary marriage of language, character, and emotional truth.

"The Lion in Winter is a play about people who happen to be kings and queens, but whose appetites, jealousies, disappointments, and desperate need to be loved are utterly recognizable," says Thompson. "Goldman gives us characters of enormous intelligence and wit, capable of inflicting terrible wounds with a single sentence. It's a ferocious, very funny play, but beneath all the maneuvering and magnificent language is a family struggling, often disastrously, to love one another."

First produced on Broadway in 1966, The Lion in Winter earned Rosemary Harris a Tony Award for her portrayal of Eleanor. In a particularly fitting theatrical homecoming, Harris herself is expected to attend The Schoolhouse Theater's opening-night performance on December 4, sixty years after creating the role on Broadway. The play was subsequently adapted into the acclaimed 1968 film starring Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn, who won an Academy Award for her performance as Eleanor.

The production follows The Schoolhouse Theater's acclaimed staging of Noël Coward's Private Lives, directed by Thompson earlier this season, which became one of the most successful productions in the theater's history.

The creative team includes scenic designer Isabelle Favette, lighting designer Dennis Parichy, Costume Designer Nancy Nichols, sound designer Jessica Klee, fight and intimacy director Dan O'Driscoll, and stage manager Kevin E. Thompson.

As Westchester County's oldest professional Equity theater, The Schoolhouse Theater continues its commitment to presenting exceptional dramatic literature in an intimate setting where audiences experience the full force of the playwright's language and the actors' performances.

With its combination of royal intrigue, merciless humor, and emotional fireworks, The Lion in Winter promises a Christmas gathering audiences won't soon forget.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

THE LION IN WINTER

By James Goldman

Directed by Owen Thompson

December 4-20, 2026

Performances Fridays at 7; Saturdays and Sundays at 3 and 7

The Schoolhouse Theater

North Salem Community Center

Croton Falls, New York

Several performances are already sold out, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming