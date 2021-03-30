Stepinac Theatre To Return To Stage With Live Outdoor Performances Of PIPPIN

The lights of Broadway have been darkened since March last year. But as the saying goes, "The show must go on," starting with the Stepinac Theatre's production of the Tony-winning smash-hit musical, Pippin.

The much-anticipated return of a spring musical production by the acclaimed Stepinac Theatre follows last year's cancellation because of the pandemic. Traditionally, Stepinac Theatre productions which have won numerous Metropolitan High School Theater Awards, have been staged on the school's Major Bowes Auditorium. But, because of safety precautions, Pippin will be presented during four live outdoor performances on the school's front lawn terrace on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 4, 5 and 6. Details about the cast, show times and ticket prices which will be announced later.

One of the longest-running shows in the history of Broadway, Pippin features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson Legendary director/choreographer Bob Fosse directed the original 1972 Broadway production and also contributed to the libretto. The musical, which will appeal to the entire family, tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for life's meaning and significance.

Frank Portanova (Class of '93), who will direct Pippin, said: "After missing a year of performing before a live audience, it's an understatement to say that the entire Stepinac Theatre family of talented actors, musicians and crew members is thrilled about returning to the stage and entertaining audiences who are equally looking forward to enjoying a live Broadway show this year." Keith Sunderland ('94) will produce Pippin.

For more information click HERE.