Stepinac Theatre To Return To Stage With Live Outdoor Performances Of PIPPIN

The musical, which will appeal to the entire family, tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for life's meaning and significance.

Mar. 30, 2021  
Stepinac Theatre To Return To Stage With Live Outdoor Performances Of PIPPIN

The lights of Broadway have been darkened since March last year. But as the saying goes, "The show must go on," starting with the Stepinac Theatre's production of the Tony-winning smash-hit musical, Pippin.

The much-anticipated return of a spring musical production by the acclaimed Stepinac Theatre follows last year's cancellation because of the pandemic. Traditionally, Stepinac Theatre productions which have won numerous Metropolitan High School Theater Awards, have been staged on the school's Major Bowes Auditorium. But, because of safety precautions, Pippin will be presented during four live outdoor performances on the school's front lawn terrace on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 4, 5 and 6. Details about the cast, show times and ticket prices which will be announced later.

One of the longest-running shows in the history of Broadway, Pippin features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson Legendary director/choreographer Bob Fosse directed the original 1972 Broadway production and also contributed to the libretto. The musical, which will appeal to the entire family, tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for life's meaning and significance.

Frank Portanova (Class of '93), who will direct Pippin, said: "After missing a year of performing before a live audience, it's an understatement to say that the entire Stepinac Theatre family of talented actors, musicians and crew members is thrilled about returning to the stage and entertaining audiences who are equally looking forward to enjoying a live Broadway show this year." Keith Sunderland ('94) will produce Pippin.

For more information click HERE.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Dara Adler
Dara Adler

Related Articles View More Rockland / Westchester Stories
Dryden Theatre Announces Reopening on April 2 Photo

Dryden Theatre Announces Reopening on April 2

BWW Review: VIRTUAL LIVING ART EVENT at Westchester Collaborative Theater: 7 Playwrights P Photo

BWW Review: VIRTUAL LIVING ART EVENT at Westchester Collaborative Theater: 7 Playwrights Paint Pictures With Words

The Little Theatre Will Reopen Next Month With Updated Guidelines Photo

The Little Theatre Will Reopen Next Month With Updated Guidelines

SPACE on Ryder Farm Co-Founder and Executive Director Emily Simoness to Step Down in Septe Photo

SPACE on Ryder Farm Co-Founder and Executive Director Emily Simoness to Step Down in September 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Jonathan Freeman Gets Tropical Between Two Palms At The Studios Of Key West
  • Pérez Art Museum Miami Celebrates Seventh Annual Art of the Party
  • ICA Miami Announces New Curatorial Promotions And Appointment