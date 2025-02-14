Sensory Friendly Performance of GREASE is Coming to Rye Neck High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rye Neck High School will be presenting a Sensory Friendly Performance of Grease on March 9th at 11:00 am.

The production will featured softened lighting and sound, and the performance will be shortened to an hour in legnth to be more accessible for audiences with developmental disabilities, younger audiences, and elderly audiences.

Tickets to the production are free. Performances will take place on Friday, February 28 at 7pm, and Saturday, March 1 at 2pm and 7pm.

Songs from the production nclude "Sandy," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Grease" and "You're the One That I Want".

