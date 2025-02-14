News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sensory Friendly Performance of GREASE is Coming to Rye Neck High School

The performance will take place on Sunday, March 9th at 11:00 am

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Sensory Friendly Performance of GREASE is Coming to Rye Neck High School Image
Rye Neck High School will be presenting a Sensory Friendly Performance of Grease on March 9th at 11:00 am.

The production will featured softened lighting and sound, and the performance will be shortened to an hour in legnth to be more accessible for audiences with developmental disabilities, younger audiences, and elderly audiences.

Tickets to the production are free. Performances will take place on Friday, February 28 at 7pm, and Saturday, March 1 at 2pm and 7pm. 

Songs from the production nclude "Sandy," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Grease" and "You're the One That I Want". 

 





