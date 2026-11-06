Sarah-Jane Murray to Open Storytelling Lecture Series at Brewster Performing Arts Center

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Emmy-nominated screenwriter, author, and educator Sarah-Jane Murray will deliver the inaugural lecture in a year-long series exploring the power of storytelling at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, New York, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m.

Murray, an associate professor at Baylor University, will examine how the stories people tell and encounter shape their understanding of the world, influence relationships, and inform perspectives on the future.

The lecture will explore storytelling as a fundamental part of human experience, considering how narratives affect the ways individuals perceive and interact with one another.

The event marks the beginning of a year-long series dedicated to examining the role and influence of storytelling.

The lecture will take place at the Performing Arts Center, located at 95 Southern Eagle Cartway in Brewster, New York. Admission is free, and audiences may attend in person or watch via livestream.

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