When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Sarah-Jane Murray to Open Storytelling Lecture Series at Brewster Performing Arts Center
Murray argues that the stories people tell and hear shape how they see the world and interact with one another.
Emmy-nominated screenwriter, author, and educator Sarah-Jane Murray will deliver the inaugural lecture in a year-long series exploring the power of storytelling at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, New York, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m.
Murray, an associate professor at Baylor University, will examine how the stories people tell and encounter shape their understanding of the world, influence relationships, and inform perspectives on the future.
The lecture will explore storytelling as a fundamental part of human experience, considering how narratives affect the ways individuals perceive and interact with one another.
The event marks the beginning of a year-long series dedicated to examining the role and influence of storytelling.
The lecture will take place at the Performing Arts Center, located at 95 Southern Eagle Cartway in Brewster, New York. Admission is free, and audiences may attend in person or watch via livestream.
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