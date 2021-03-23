Salomé Robert-Murphy Launches THE SELF SERIES, a Platform For Original Content

Having just graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama, Salomé Robert-Murphy was determined to further her career as an actor. While she was regularly booking new roles and projects, she was frustrated with the lack of opportunities amidst the pandemic. After booking her first big production, Salomé fell so in love with being on set that she needed to fill her off days with productivity. This brought her to create The Self Series, a platform for her friends and former classmates to be constantly creating new content.

She tells us, "with the lack of productions right now, we can't be waiting for gigs to come to us. The aim of The Self Series is to make content for ourselves by ourselves. In writing for ourselves we can create the most real characters because we know what strengths we can play and what experiences we can draw from."

Growing up with two actor grandparents, Salomé has been exposed to theatre and film her entire life, and knew from early on that she wanted to pursue the same path. She was born in Paris but grew up in London, where she trained as an actor for several years before moving to New York City to attend NYU. With the world having transitioned to all things digital, she was able to bring together International Artists into a single platform. "I have worked with and befriended so many actors throughout my training years who all are confronted with the same challenge of graduating at such an unfortunate time. I reached out to my friends back home about The Self Series and they were so excited to be involved."

The up and coming actress loved getting to work with and learn from her former classmates, and she strived to keep these relationships into the real world. She shares that "The Self Series is not only a fun opportunity to work with new and old collaborators, but it also allows us to keep up our training and showcase our work."

Watch some of the videos below!

Check out The Self Series on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyVVTkq4y1pvHats0KCxFiQ

If you're a recent grad and would like to be featured, send your submissions to selfseriesproject@gmail.com