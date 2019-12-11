Rising Star Sean Carvajal Joins A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS
HAMLET ISN'T DEAD has announced special guest Sean Carvajal for their upcoming holiday show A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS.
Sean Carvajal is currently performing in Stephen Adly Guirgis' "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven" at Atlantic Theatre Company, and recently made his Broadway premiere in Sam Gold's "King Lear" starring Glenda Jackson. He is a member of the LAByrinth Theatre Company, and only agreed to perform at this event when he found out there was an actual live dog involved -- seems as good a reason as any!
A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS is a one night only engagement. Details below:
THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (SANCTUARY THEATRE)
165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue
December 16
Doors open at 6:30pm -- Programming starts at 7pm
Tickets available at verycraby.eventbrite.com or at www.hamletisntdead.com
Cast:
Madeline Egan Addis Stephanie LaVardera*
Ashley Burton Michael Luca
Daniel Cabrera Josh Mahaffey
Nettie Chickering Mike Marcou
Dan Dobro SAMANTHA MAURICE*
Maureen Fenninger* Callee Miles
Megan Greener* James Powers
David Anthony Hentz Greg Pragel*
Meaghan J. Johnson Reid Watson
Travis Klemm Afton Welch
with SPECIAL GUEST Sean Carvajal*
*These actors appearing courtesy of AEA
Crew:
Directed by David Andrew Laws & Elizabeth Ruelas
w/ Guest Directors Brian Gillespie & Michael Fleischer
Stage Manager - Nicole Amaral
Production Manager - James Rightmyer Jr.