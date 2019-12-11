Rising Star Sean Carvajal Joins A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS

HAMLET ISN'T DEAD has announced special guest Sean Carvajal for their upcoming holiday show A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS.

Sean Carvajal is currently performing in Stephen Adly Guirgis' "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven" at Atlantic Theatre Company, and recently made his Broadway premiere in Sam Gold's "King Lear" starring Glenda Jackson. He is a member of the LAByrinth Theatre Company, and only agreed to perform at this event when he found out there was an actual live dog involved -- seems as good a reason as any!

A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS is a one night only engagement. Details below:

THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (SANCTUARY THEATRE)

165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue

December 16

Doors open at 6:30pm -- Programming starts at 7pm

Tickets available at verycraby.eventbrite.com or at www.hamletisntdead.com

Cast:

Madeline Egan Addis Stephanie LaVardera*

Ashley Burton Michael Luca

Daniel Cabrera Josh Mahaffey

Nettie Chickering Mike Marcou

Dan Dobro SAMANTHA MAURICE*

Maureen Fenninger* Callee Miles

Megan Greener* James Powers

David Anthony Hentz Greg Pragel*

Meaghan J. Johnson Reid Watson

Travis Klemm Afton Welch

with SPECIAL GUEST Sean Carvajal*

*These actors appearing courtesy of AEA

Crew:

Directed by David Andrew Laws & Elizabeth Ruelas

w/ Guest Directors Brian Gillespie & Michael Fleischer

Stage Manager - Nicole Amaral

Production Manager - James Rightmyer Jr.





