NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

In Dial ‘M’ for Murder, the real suspense isn't about discovering the killer, but whether he'll manage to pull off the perfect crime. And that distinction is at the heart of the fun in this deliciously suspenseful production at Elmwood Playhouse.

Originally written by Frederick Knott, the play premiered in London in June 1952 before opening on Broadway later that year. It became even more widely recognized through Alfred Hitchcock’s celebrated 1954 film adaptation starring Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, and Bob Cummings.

In 2022, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher took on the challenge of adapting Knott’s masterful work for a new generation. Commissioned by The Old Globe, Hatcher was initially hesitant, believing that Dial ‘M’ for Murder was already “the perfect play.” Fortunately, he ultimately found a way to breathe fresh life into the familiar story without sacrificing its carefully constructed suspense.

Hatcher’s update is relatively simple but clever. The setting remains mid-century London, and the plot is largely unchanged. The most notable revision involves Margot’s romantic relationship, which is now with another woman rather than a man. Given the social conventions of the 1950s, this change adds another layer of scandal and makes the potential for blackmail even more threatening.

The story revolves around Tony Wendice (Kevin Barber), a former professional tennis player who married his wealthy wife, Margot (Anna Iris), for her money. When he discovers that Margot has rekindled a romance with Maxine (Marisa Gore), an American crime novelist and former flame, Tony begins plotting his wife's murder. He enlists the help of a shady former schoolmate, Captain Lesgate (Gavin Reign), to carry out his carefully calculated scheme.

Love letters, switched keys, a suspicious collection of cash, and other intriguing clues are scattered throughout the story, giving the audience plenty to ponder. But when the meticulously planned murder goes awry, the real entertainment begins. The pleasure of Dial ‘M’ for Murder is watching the cat-and-mouse game unfold as Tony's carefully constructed alibi begins to unravel and the noose tightens around his neck.

Director Melinda Pinto keeps the action moving at a lively pace, assembling a cast that convincingly captures the manners, attitudes, and understated elegance of upper-crust British society, with one delightfully brash American thrown into the mix.

The performances are uniformly strong. Marisa Gore makes an engaging impression from the moment she appears as Maxine, exhaling a puff of cigarette smoke. Brash, witty, and wonderfully self-assured, she brings just the right combination of sass and sophistication to the American thriller writer. Anna Iris is equally compelling as Margot, balancing the character's sweetness and refinement with the vulnerability of a woman caught in an increasingly frightening situation. The chemistry between the two women feels authentic and natural, making their rekindled romance entirely believable.

Kevin Barber is particularly effective as Tony. His physicality, mannerisms, and easy charm make him an appealing presence, despite the character's thoroughly deplorable intentions. Barber gives Tony just the right balance of charm and menace. Beneath his cool, polished exterior, there are occasional glimpses of the malice simmering underneath. One particularly effective detail comes in the way he casually handles an ice pick while preparing drinks. It's a small but chilling reminder of the danger lurking beneath his gentlemanly facade.

Gavin Reign brings an appropriately shifty quality to Captain Lesgate, making the character's uneasy partnership with Tony both entertaining and believable. He is especially effective during the energetically staged attempted murder scene. Kudos to fight director Michael Serpe for the clever choreography and staging, which add excitement without disrupting the play's carefully maintained suspense.

As Chief Inspector Hubbard, Derek Tarson is a delight. He strikes an appealing balance between the methodical, perceptive investigator and the occasionally bumbling bureaucrat. His understated humor and calm British reserve make him a worthy adversary for Barber's increasingly rattled Tony. Tarson is a pleasure to watch as Hubbard patiently pieces together the clues, quietly demonstrating that there's a lot more going on behind his seemingly unassuming manner than Tony might suspect.

The production's visual elements are equally impressive. Scenic designer Bill Mentz, along with technical Director Rob Ward, and properties master Rich Ciero, has created a beautifully appointed London apartment that captures the sleek modernism and casual elegance of the mid-1950s. The wooden bookshelves, filled with enviable bric-a-brac, along with the artwork, period furnishings, and carefully selected decorative touches, create a wonderfully authentic setting for all the plotting and scheming.

Costume Designer Janet Fenton deserves special recognition. Her chic dresses for the women and tailored suits throughout the cast add another layer of sophistication. The costumes are more than just attractive period clothing; they help transport the audience into the understated elegance of the era.

Mike Gnazzo’s lighting design adds another layer of atmosphere, shifting seamlessly between the warmth of the apartment and the darker, more suspenseful moments. Mitchell Schneider's sound design, including the suspenseful, almost campy musical interludes between scenes, adds a playful nod to classic Hollywood murder thrillers.

Every technical element contributes to the atmosphere, and the combined effect is like watching a vintage Hollywood thriller come to life onstage.

A production this smooth doesn't happen by accident. Accolades are due to Stage Manager Samantha Fiumara and her crew for keeping everything running seamlessly behind the scenes. And special kudos to producers Christine Kavanaugh and Kathy Gnazzo, who have taken on the considerable work of bringing this production to the stage and have done so admirably. Their efforts are evident in every polished detail of the show.

By the time the final curtain falls, it's hard not to wonder why more classic thrillers aren't being produced today. Knott's ingenious plot has held up remarkably well, and Hatcher's thoughtful update gives the story just enough of a contemporary twist to keep it feeling fresh. Under Melinda Pinto's assured direction, this production is briskly paced, expertly cast, beautifully designed, and thoroughly entertaining.

My advice? Dial this one up!

Dial ‘M’ for Murder plays through December 5th at Elmwood Playhouse, a nonprofit community theater located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information, or directions, call the box office at (845) 353-1313 or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com

The race is on for the Rockland / Westchester Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS Brewster Theater Company 24% 2 1776 Bedford historical hall 16% 3 SHREK THE MUSICAL Artistree Performing Arts 15% 4 THE PROM Elmwood Community Playhouse 11% 5 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Actors Conservatory Theatre 10% Best Play 1 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Harrison Players, Inc. 16% 2 EQUUS DayStar Creations 14% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Brewster Theater Company 11% 4 PRIVATE LIVES Schoolhouse Theater 10% 5 RICHARD III Brewster Theater Company 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Brewster Theater Company 20% 2 Artistree Performing Arts 14% 3 Schoolhouse Theater 10% 4 Elmwood Community Playhouse 10% 5 Katonah Classic Stage 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Maggie Carey - 1776 Katonah Classic Stage 12% 2 C.J. Umbrino - INTO THE WOODS Brewster Theater Company 9% 3 Rachel McNamara - INTO THE WOODS Brewster Theater Company 8% 4 Chris Manetakis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Actors Conservatory Theatre 8% 5 Paolo Perri - SHREK THE MUSICAL Artistree Performing Arts 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone