Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 32%

Janice Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 25%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 18%

Veronica Nogrady - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 17%

Jillian Paganelli - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 27%

Heidi Leigh Hanson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 23%

Janet Fenton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 20%

Pat Tisi and Jen ricci - HAIR - Harrison Players 11%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 6%

Colleen Ammirato - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%

Emily Geldermann - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 4%

Gregory Gale - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Tracy Christensen - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%



Best Dance Production

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 47%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 31%

ANTHONY VALBIRO - Harrison Players 23%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Armand Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 22%

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 21%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 15%

Jess Jaber - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 11%

Joe Brancato - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 9%

Deb Failla - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 8%

Claudia Stefany - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Pia Haas - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 7%



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Stephen Nachamie - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 17%

Dana Duff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

Armand Paganelli - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 9%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 7%

Anthony Valbiro - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 5%

Nate Flower - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

Kathleen Mahan - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Austin Pendleton - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 3%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

Alex Gross - CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 3%

Chris Manetakis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Manor Club Theatre 3%

Trent Dawson - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 3%

Joe Brancato - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Alison Costello - HANG ON - Antrim Playhouse 2%

Donna Bellone - THE HEIRESS - The Manor Club Theatre 2%

Owen Thompson - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 23%

SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 11%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree community theater 8%

HAIR - Harrison Players 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 4%

ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 3%

45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 2%

MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 2%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 2%

SONDHEIM - A TRIBUTE - Clocktower Players 2%

3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Keith A. Truax - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 25%

Dennis Parichy - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Keira Ferguson - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theatre 8%

Anthony Santora - HAIR - Harrison Players 8%

James Gardner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Cynthia Feinman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community theater 6%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 5%

Mike Gnazzo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

James Garner - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

James Garner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Anthony Santora - WHOSE AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Harrison Players 2%

Riley Cavanaugh - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Ed McCarthy - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Riley Cavanaugh - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Dennis Parichy - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

David Aab - SIGHTINGS - Philipstown Depot Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Luekens Chan Chee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 21%

Stephen Ferri - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 17%

George Croom - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 13%

Chloe Bodt - HAIR - Harrison Players 13%

Tony Bellomy - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Momo-Burns Min - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 9%

Matthew Lowy - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre/t 7%

Stephen Ferry - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 6%

Will Rich - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%



Best Musical

SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 18%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

HAIR - Harrison Players 11%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree community theatre 8%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre on Main Street, Inc. 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 7%

FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 7%

THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 5%

DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%

PIA HAAS - The Armonk Players 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bria Hydrick - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 14%

Miguel Acevedo - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

Emma Schupner - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 8%

Brian Beadle - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community Theater 7%

Chad Hudson - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Tony Hamilton - HAIR - Harrison Players 6%

Tamara Alexander - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Ruperta Nelson - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 5%

Anthony Malchar - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 5%

Mario Andres - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Marilyn Caserta - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

Neil Schleifer - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 4%

Mike Bouteneff - HAIR - Harrison Players 4%

BJ Markus - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 4%

Jacob Ruiz - HAIR - Harrison Players 3%

Max Wolkowitz - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Diana DiMarzio - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Brooke Smith - BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 2%

Steve Taylor - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Michelle Foard - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Robert Agis - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Rob Agis - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Michael Liebhauser - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 14%

Alvin Keith - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 13%

Will DeVary - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 10%

Erin Ellis - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 6%

Andrew Greenway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Bill Maggiano - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Jason Summers - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Amanda Bloom - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 5%

Maiyesha Reilly Jones - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Michael Boyle - GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 4%

Cady McClain - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

Danny Charest - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 3%

Alexandra Fortin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

Rick Apicella - HANG ON - Antrim Playhouse 2%

Nate Dower - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

Alison Costello - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Jordan Berke - CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

Trent Dawson - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Stavros Adamides - HELLO I MUST BE GOING - GoJo Clan Productions 1%

Karen Ziemba - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

Sierra Liden - ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

P.J. Sosko - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

Claire Karpen - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Mike Labbadia - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Best Play

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 16%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 10%

45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 8%

MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 5%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 4%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 3%

HELLO I MUST BE GOING - GoJo Clan Productions 3%

3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

THE HEIRESS - The Manor Club Theatre 2%

WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 22%

Tony Andrea - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 8%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 6%

Steve Loftus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Brian Crowley and Robin Lloyd - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 6%

Rob Ward - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Brian Crowley and Robin Lloyd - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERIC'A WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Steven Loftus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - STEVEN LOFTUS - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Eric Zoback - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Anthony Valbiro - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 2%

Sharron Kearney - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Harry Feiner - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Anthony Valbiro - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Laura Valenti - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 31%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 11%

Jim Simonson - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 10%

Joseph Carozza - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 9%

Jeff Knapp - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 8%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERIC'A WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 8%

Gary Ljungquist - DIRT - Phillipstown Depot Theater 7%

Kwamina Biney - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 5%

John Gromada - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 4%

Daniel Scherer - DESPERATE MEASURES - Whippoorwill Hall 3%

John Gromada - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tom Beck - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Amin Fuson - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 11%

Grace Callahan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Kiah Thomas - HAIR - Harrison Players 7%

Cat Schoetz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community Theater 6%

Benedict Hudson - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 6%

Francesca Ricigliano - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Miran Robarts - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Amelia Sasson - HAIR - Harrison Players 4%

Lauren Singerman - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

Neil Schleifer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Elena Demos - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 3%

Christopher Manetakis - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Taylor Quinn - HAIR - Harrison Players 3%

Tom Ammirato - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 3%

Rory Max Kaplan - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Amy Morris - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Annie Fitz - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 2%

Carlie Zucker - HAIR - Harrison Players 2%

Steve Taylor - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 2%

Marisa Paull Gorst - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre on Main Street, Inc. 2%

Beth Brandon - BEAITIFUL - Curtain Call 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Devin E. Haqq - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Meg Sewell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

Galle Blaustein - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 7%

Tina D'Amato - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 7%

Patrick McGuiness - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 7%

Neil Schleifer - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADW - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 6%

Jess Jaber - GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 5%

Elinor Greenway - CLYBOURN PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Amelia Valery - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Rachel Gatewood - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Elizabeth Paldino - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 4%

Tim Brandt - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 3%

Amelia Campbell - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 3%

Najah Imani Muhammad - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 3%

Bill Phillips - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Tom Weppler - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 2%

Tim Jerome - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Natalia Cuevas - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Brenda Withers - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Joshua Morgan - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Penguin Rep Theatre 18%

Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 12%

Harrison Players 5%

Theater on Main Street 5%

Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Clocktower Players 3%

Antrim Playhouse 3%

Westchester Collaborative Theatre 3%

Whippoorwill Hall 3%

Valley Road Theatre Company 3%

Axial Theatre 2%

Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Pail & Shovel Productions 1%

Arc Stages 1%

The Armonk Players 1%

Armonk players 1%



