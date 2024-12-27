Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Elmwood Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 35%

Janice Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 22%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 18%

Veronica Nogrady - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 17%

Jillian Paganelli - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 25%

Janet Fenton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 25%

Heidi Leigh Hanson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 22%

Pat Tisi and Jen ricci - HAIR - Harrison Players 10%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 6%

Colleen Ammirato - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%

Emily Geldermann - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 3%

Gregory Gale - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Tracy Christensen - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%



Best Dance Production

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 48%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 32%

ANTHONY VALBIRO - Harrison Players 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 26%

Armand Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 19%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 14%

Joe Brancato - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 10%

Jess Jaber - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 9%

Claudia Stefany - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

Deb Failla - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 7%

Pia Haas - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 7%



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Stephen Nachamie - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 17%

Dana Duff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Armand Paganelli - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 8%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 6%

Kathleen Mahan - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Anthony Valbiro - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 5%

Nate Flower - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

Austin Pendleton - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 4%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

Alex Gross - CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 3%

Chris Manetakis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Manor Club Theatre 3%

Trent Dawson - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 3%

Joe Brancato - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Alison Costello - HANG ON - Antrim Playhouse 2%

Donna Bellone - THE HEIRESS - The Manor Club Theatre 2%

Owen Thompson - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%



Best Ensemble

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 22%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree community theater 7%

HAIR - Harrison Players 5%

THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 3%

45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 3%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 2%

MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 2%

WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 2%

SONDHEIM - A TRIBUTE - Clocktower Players 1%

BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Keith A. Truax - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 23%

Dennis Parichy - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

James Gardner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

Keira Ferguson - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theatre 7%

Anthony Santora - HAIR - Harrison Players 7%

Cynthia Feinman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community theater 6%

Mike Gnazzo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 5%

James Garner - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

James Garner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Riley Cavanaugh - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Anthony Santora - WHOSE AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Harrison Players 2%

Ed McCarthy - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Riley Cavanaugh - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

David Aab - SIGHTINGS - Philipstown Depot Theater 1%

Dennis Parichy - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Luekens Chan Chee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 23%

Stephen Ferri - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 15%

George Croom - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 14%

Tony Bellomy - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Chloe Bodt - HAIR - Harrison Players 11%

Momo-Burns Min - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 8%

Matthew Lowy - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre/t 7%

Stephen Ferry - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Will Rich - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 22%

SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 16%

HAIR - Harrison Players 10%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre on Main Street, Inc. 8%

FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree community theatre 7%

THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 6%

RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 6%

DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%

PIA HAAS - The Armonk Players 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Miguel Acevedo - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

Bria Hydrick - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 11%

Neil Schleifer - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 8%

Chad Hudson - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Emma Schupner - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 7%

Brian Beadle - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community Theater 6%

Tamara Alexander - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Tony Hamilton - HAIR - Harrison Players 6%

Ruperta Nelson - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 5%

Marilyn Caserta - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

Mario Andres - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Anthony Malchar - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%

Mike Bouteneff - HAIR - Harrison Players 3%

BJ Markus - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 3%

Max Wolkowitz - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Jacob Ruiz - HAIR - Harrison Players 3%

Diana DiMarzio - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Brooke Smith - BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 2%

Steve Taylor - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Michelle Foard - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Robert Agis - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Rob Agis - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Alvin Keith - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 13%

Michael Liebhauser - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 13%

Will DeVary - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 9%

Jason Summers - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Andrew Greenway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Erin Ellis - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 5%

Bill Maggiano - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Amanda Bloom - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 4%

Michael Boyle - GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 4%

Maiyesha Reilly Jones - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Cady McClain - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 3%

Danny Charest - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 3%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

Alexandra Fortin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Rick Apicella - HANG ON - Antrim Playhouse 2%

Alison Costello - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Nate Dower - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

Karen Ziemba - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Trent Dawson - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Sierra Liden - ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Jordan Berke - CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 1%

Stavros Adamides - HELLO I MUST BE GOING - GoJo Clan Productions 1%

Mike Labbadia - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Claire Karpen - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

P.J. Sosko - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%



Best Play

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 14%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 9%

45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 8%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 4%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

THE HEIRESS - The Manor Club Theatre 3%

WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 3%

3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

HELLO I MUST BE GOING - GoJo Clan Productions 2%

THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 1%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 20%

Tony Andrea - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Steve Loftus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 7%

Rob Ward - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 6%

Brian Crowley and Robin Lloyd - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERIC'A WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Brian Crowley and Robin Lloyd - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 4%

Steven Loftus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - STEVEN LOFTUS - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Eric Zoback - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Anthony Valbiro - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 2%

Sharron Kearney - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Harry Feiner - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Anthony Valbiro - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Laura Valenti - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 30%

Jim Simonson - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 11%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 10%

Joseph Carozza - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 9%

Jeff Knapp - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 9%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERIC'A WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 8%

Gary Ljungquist - DIRT - Phillipstown Depot Theater 7%

Kwamina Biney - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 6%

John Gromada - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 5%

Daniel Scherer - DESPERATE MEASURES - Whippoorwill Hall 4%

John Gromada - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tom Beck - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 15%

Grace Callahan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Amin Fuson - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 9%

Neil Schleifer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Benedict Hudson - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 6%

Kiah Thomas - HAIR - Harrison Players 5%

Miran Robarts - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Cat Schoetz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community Theater 5%

Lauren Singerman - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 5%

Francesca Ricigliano - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 4%

Amelia Sasson - HAIR - Harrison Players 4%

Amy Morris - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Elena Demos - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 3%

Christopher Manetakis - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Taylor Quinn - HAIR - Harrison Players 2%

Tom Ammirato - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 2%

Rory Max Kaplan - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Carlie Zucker - HAIR - Harrison Players 2%

Marisa Paull Gorst - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre on Main Street, Inc. 2%

Steve Taylor - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 2%

Annie Fitz - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 2%

Beth Brandon - BEAITIFUL - Curtain Call 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Devin E. Haqq - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Meg Sewell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Neil Schleifer - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADW - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 9%

Tina D'Amato - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 7%

Patrick McGuiness - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 6%

Galle Blaustein - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 6%

Elinor Greenway - CLYBOURN PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Rachel Gatewood - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Jess Jaber - GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 4%

Amelia Valery - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 4%

Elizabeth Paldino - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 4%

Amelia Campbell - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 4%

Tim Brandt - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 3%

Najah Imani Muhammad - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 2%

Bill Phillips - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Tom Weppler - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 2%

Tim Jerome - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Brenda Withers - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Joshua Morgan - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Natalia Cuevas - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Penguin Rep Theatre 17%

Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 11%

Harrison Players 5%

Theater on Main Street 4%

Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Whippoorwill Hall 3%

Clocktower Players 3%

Westchester Collaborative Theatre 3%

Antrim Playhouse 2%

Axial Theatre 2%

Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Arc Stages 1%

Pail & Shovel Productions 1%

The Armonk Players 1%

Armonk players 1%



