KINKY BOOTS Will Premiere at Forestburgh Playhouse

Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Executive Producer Franklin Trapp, presents the Tony winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots at the historic Forestburgh Mainstage from August 16 through 28.

Winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Miramaz motion picture Kinky Boots by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

"The Playhouse is thrilled to finally bring the Broadway smash hit Kinky Boots to the Playhouse stage," said Franklin Trapp. We originally were scheduled to present this show in the summer of 2020--it feels wonderful to finally bring this uplifting musical to our very excited patrons."

Charlie Price has suddenly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man he's meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.

Directed and choreographed by Anthony C. Daniel, with music direction by James Osorio,

the cast features Joe Chisholm as "Charlie Price," David Kaverman as "Lola/Simon," Bella Serrano as "Nicola," Heather Jane Rolff as "Trish," Steve McCoy as "George," Demetrio Alomar as "Don," Skyler Sajewski as "Lauren," Collin Hancock, AJ Lockhart, Logan John, Anthony Savino are "The Angels." The Ensemble features Kelly Belarmino, Mike Bindemen, Caroline, Borio, Coleman Cummings, Steve Davis, Jessi Kirtley, Maggie Likcani, Mikey LoBalsamo, Heather Jane Rolff and Justin Sudderth.

The creative team includes Steven Velasquez (scenic designer), Kurt Alger (costume designer), Ethan Steimel (lighting designer), TJ O'Leary (sound designer), Lorelei Davis (property master). Sean Leehan (production stage manager) and Rose Tablizo (assistant stage manager).

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00pm, with matinees Wednesdays at 2:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45, online at https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/forestburgh6/ or by calling the Box Office at 845-794-1194. Box Office Hours: 12pm-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12pm-4pm Sundays.

Following Kinky Boots, the Mainstage season wraps up with Constellations, a moving and heartwarming play (August 30 - September 4) and the second annual In The Works - In The Woods Festival (September 8-11).

The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.

ABOUT THE FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE

The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. The Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary in 2021.