Jacob Burns Film Center To Host Screening Of THE GARDEN OF THE FINZI-CONTINIS

On January 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET, join the Jacob Burns Film Center for an exclusive screening of the 1970 Academy Award-winning film adaptation of The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, followed by a Q&A with opera composer Ricky Ian Gordon and librettist Michael Korie (and, moderated by Broadway producer and JBFC board member Dori Berinstein).

The event celebrates the upcoming co-production of Ricky Ian Gordon's The Garden of the Finzi-Continis presented by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) and the New York City Opera, giving audiences the chance the experience the film adaptation before the opera opens on January 19, 2022 for a limited run of eight performances through January 30, 2022 only.

For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/Finzi-ContinisScreening. Tickets are $15 for members of the Jacob Burns Film Center and $20 for non-members.

To learn more about the opera and its performances please visit The Garden of The Finzi-Continis • New York City Opera & NYTF

After the screening, Dori Berinstein (The Prom, My Name is Dana H., Is This a Room) will lead a conversation with Ricky Ian Gordon and Michael Korie about the genesis of the opera and why its cautionary tale that no one is immune to anti-Semitism and blind hatred still resonates in today's world.

Based on Giorgio Bassani's 1962 novel, The Garden of the Finzi-Continis is set on the eve of World War II and tells the story of an aristocratic Italian-Jewish family, the Finzi-Continis, who believe they will be immune to the changes happening around them. As they make a gracious haven for themselves in their garden, walling out the unpleasantness of the world outside, Italy forms its alliance with Germany and begins to enforce anti-Semitic racial laws. But the Finzi-Continis discover too late that no one is immune, no one is untouchable.

The film adaptation from director Vittorio De Sica won the 1972 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay in the same year.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated and must provide proof of vaccination. This film is part of the Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film series, and presented in partnership with The Actors Fund.